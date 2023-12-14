Echo360 Holds HBCU Summit at Howard University to Address EdTech Disparities, Opportunities

13 HBCUs participated online and in-person to discuss current EdTech best practices, barriers and opportunities, including Echo360's newest grants program benefiting HBCUs in 2024.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, one of the leading and most comprehensive, global, SaaS video platforms for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, recently gathered at the Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Assessment (CETLA) at Howard University for its inaugural HBCU EdTech Summit to discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding educational technology support at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Assessment (CETLA) logo

"Our institutions, from their inceptions, throughout their histories and embodied in their missions-address matters pertaining to equity," said Dr. Morris Thomas, Assistant Provost for Digital and Online Learning and Director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning, and Assessment (CETLA) at Howard University. "We are aware of the importance equity plays in our purposes for being here and we want to ensure equity is also realized within educational technology for our institutions."

Throughout the event, Echo360 brought together thought leaders, educators, and administrators for candid discussions, breakout sessions, and interviews concerning funding and digital divides that disproportionately affect HBCUs, and how companies like Echo360 can help bridge the gap.

"Echo360 is deeply committed to principles of equity, evidence, and engagement in helping learners all over the world achieve the transformations they seek," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "We hope this inaugural summit ignited new ideas and energy to explore how we can further turbo charge more HBCU transformations."

Echo360 closed the summit by announcing a new tech grants program for 2024 providing cash and software grants advancing learning technology innovation and impact at HBCUs.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jeff Peterson

Echo360

612.859.0488

[email protected]

SOURCE Echo360