Echo360 Joins United Nations Global Compact

Worldwide leader in learning engagement commits to advancing UN Global Compact Principles and Sustainable Development Goals.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video learning platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

In joining over 20,000 corporate and non-profit organizations worldwide, Echo360 makes a commitment to align its strategies and operations with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles related to human rights, labor, environmental practices and anti-corruption. In conjunction with its commitment, Echo360 will advance broader societal benefits in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Our participation in the UN Global Compact represents a commitment to incorporate its Ten Principles into the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our growing company," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to participate and excited to collaborate across geographies and industries to advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals."

Participation in the UN Global Compact requires signatories to report yearly on their commitment to the universal sustainability principles and development goals. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record, and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. www.echo360.com.

