Echo360 Launches New SaaS Assessment Platform for Education and Business

EchoExam™ builds upon popularity of predecessor ExamView with more features, functionality, and compatibility to meet online and onsite assessment needs and standards

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, one of the leading and most comprehensive, global, SaaS video platforms for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, further builds on its EdTech innovation today by launching EchoExam™, a new SaaS summative assessment platform for education and business.

The new EchoExam summative assessment platform joins Echo360's Echosystem of video, engagement, and authoring platforms that inspire learning worldwide.

With EchoExam the company builds and improves upon its popular ExamView® testing software, with more personalization and customization capabilities for instructors, expanded system compatibility and controls for administrators, and multi-modal exam delivery options to ensure equitable testing conditions for all learners. Over the last several months, the company collaborated closely with ExamView users, leading publishing partners, and current customers across its Echosystem of video, polling, and content authoring platforms to meet and exceed summative assessment needs across K12, higher education, and accrediting professional segments, including:

Accredited question types, personalized item banks with metadata, K12 standards-based questions, and custom content integrations.

Mobile, desktop, print delivery, and browser lock, Mac/Windows/Chromebook compatibility, and superior LMS/SIS/HRIS connectivity.

Performance results and reporting at the individual, course, and enterprise level.

Longstanding content and distribution partnerships with leading educational publishers including Savvas, Elsevier, and Cengage.

"EchoExam is the leading and most comprehensive, customizable assessment platform for any market, anywhere in the world," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "From K12 and higher education classrooms to commercial safety and medical board certifications, EchoExam was built to accommodate the widest range of summative assessment use cases in digital or print formats, all while retaining the ease-of-use that made ExamView the most popular exam generator for decades. It's already generating interest and adoption across our Echosystem customers in Higher Education, K-12, Publisher, Corporate, and Government markets. EchoExam will introduce the power of Echo360 platforms to thousands more."

The global launch of EchoExam comes on the heels of EchoPoll™, another new SaaS learning engagement solution launched by Echo360 in April of this year. With EchoPoll, instructors actively engage and track ongoing learner comprehension through interactive polling.

"With EchoPoll and EchoExam, Echo360 provides the full continuum of formative and summative assessment options--and with EchoVideo, exam monitoring capabilities as well," said Kathryn Stewart, Echo360's Chief Product Officer. "Every platform in the Echosystem, including EchoExam, is designed to transform learning experiences for instructors, administrators, and learners by delivering the highest standards of engagement, equity, and evidence."

"These innovative EdTech SaaS platforms, paired with our expanding network of channel partners across the globe, will accelerate our growth across all markets and geographies," concluded Velani.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

