Echo360 Recognized as 2023 Innovative E-Learning Provider

Worldwide leader in video, engagement, assessment solutions ranked at the top of Enterprise Viewpoint's annual list of innovative e-learning solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, has been recognized by Enterprise Viewpoint as a top innovative e-learning solution for 2023.

2023 Innovative e-Learning Provider

Enterprise Viewpoint's annual listing of innovative learning providers recognizes companies that are empowering minds with the power of e-learning. An independent panel of recognized and expert industry leaders identified companies that are using technology in innovative ways to deliver business value, and Echo360 is featured on the cover of the annual edition available in print and digital formats.

Echo360 rose to the top of this year's list for its roster and commitment to marquee customers ranging from Delta Airlines to the University of Melbourne, and for its innovative "Echosystem" of e-learning solutions which creates, delivers, animates, and evaluates learning outcomes for education and business. Comprised of the company's proprietary EchoVideo, EchoEngage, EchoAuthor, and EchoExam solutions, the Echosystem provides differentiated learning impact through a surgical focus and responsiveness to the needs of the company's Inspired Learning stakeholders: learners, instructors, and administrators. The panel of Enterprise Viewpoint reviewers also recognized Echo360's innovative "e3" formula for Inspired Learning that focuses on Engagement, Equity and Evidence to drive product and program development.

"Echo360's recognition as one of a small number of companies making a large impact in the e-learning space establishes the company's leading position as a global learning leader," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our talented team and remarkable customers work collaboratively and tirelessly to create innovative learning experiences that unlock the inspired learning potential of students and employees around the world."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

