Echo360 Wins 15 Campus Technology Product of the Year Awards

Multi-category recognition reinforces innovation and global impact of Echo360's AI-powered Echosystem™ of learning solutions for higher education.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leader in transformative learning and AI-powered education technology, has received top honors in Campus Technology's Product of the Year Awards across multiple categories including AI innovation, learning engagement, video technology, authoring tools, and campus-wide student success.

Campus Technology's Product of the Year Awards celebrate education technology solutions that drive measurable impact for faculty, students, and institutions. Echo360's broad sweep across categories highlights the strength of its integrated Echosystem™ platform and its commitment to supporting high-quality, accessible, and AI-enhanced learning experiences.

"These awards underscore Echo360's commitment to empowering higher education institutions and instructors around the world with the tools they need to deliver equitable, engaging, and data-informed experiences for all learners," said Kathryn Stewart, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Echo360. "We are honored that Campus Technology has recognized the innovation of the Echosystem at-large and the modular solutions within it, as we remain focused on enabling the learning transformations higher education instructors and students seek."

Echo360 received distinctions across the following categories:

Platinum Awards

AI-Based Tool (Other) - GoReact by Echo360 ™

AI-Based Tool for Content Creation – EchoVideo ™

Assessment - GoReact by Echo360 ™

E-Learning Authoring Tool - EchoInk ™

Formative Assessment - EchoPoll ™

Lecture Capture/Screen Recording – EchoVideo ™

Multimedia Authoring Suite & Creative Software – EchoInk ™

Remote/Distance Learning Platform - Echo360's Echosystem™

Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platform Echo360's Echosystem™ (TIE)

Student Success/Retention - EchoPoll ™

Training/Professional Development - EchoPoll™

Gold Awards

Accessibility & Captioning Tools - EchoVideo ™

AI-Based Tool for Content Creation - EchoPoll ™

AI-Based Tool for Student Feedback - GoReact by Echo360™ (TIE)

Assessment - Echo360's Echosystem™

"2025's Product Award winners exemplify innovation and excellence in education technology," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "We're proud to honor the solutions that are transforming teaching, learning and administration and making a lasting impact across the education community."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the AI-enriched Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), and assessment (EchoExam™) — now extended by GoReact's AI-powered video-based skill assessment and feedback. Learn more at www.echo360.com.

About Campus Technology

Campus Technology is one of higher education's top information sources — delivering valuable information via a daily website, newsletters, webinars, podcast, and events. It's the go-to resource for campus professionals — providing in-depth coverage on the technologies and implementations influencing colleges and universities across the nation. You'll discover valuable hands-on articles, best practices, industry trends, expert advice and insightful articles to help administrators, campus executives, technologists and educators plan, develop and successfully launch effective IT initiatives. campustechnology.com

