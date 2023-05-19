Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market size to grow by USD 4,102.12 million from 2022 and 2027; Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Bionet Co. Ltd., identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The echocardiography (ECG) devices market size is set to grow by USD 4102.12 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The echocardiography (ECG) devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2023-2027

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DMS Service LLC, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nasiff Associates Inc., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp., Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Wuhan Zoncare Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., and AliveCor Inc. are some of the major market participants

Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The echocardiography (ECG) devices market report covers the following areas:

Market Driver

Increased incidence of cardiac disorders

Focus on preventive treatment

New product launches

Market Trend

Integration of technologies to develop advanced ECG devices

Paradigm shift toward portable devices

Increased funding to companies

Market Challenges

High cost of ECG products and procedures

Intense competition among vendors

Stringent regulatory process

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,

a PDF sample

Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

End-user

Hospitals: The market share growth by the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hospitals segment was valued at USD 6,995.03 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021.

in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021.

Diagnostic Centers

Product

Resting



Ambulatory



Stress

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the ECG devices market in North America can be attributed to the high healthcare expenditure on CVD, a rise in the adoption of technologically advanced ECG devices, a high prevalence of CVD, the increasing geriatric population, and the high number of ECG procedures performed.

can be attributed to the high healthcare expenditure on CVD, a rise in the adoption of technologically advanced ECG devices, a high prevalence of CVD, the increasing geriatric population, and the high number of ECG procedures performed.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance

indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of

companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments,

and growth in market share, among others

Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist echocardiography (ECG) devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the echocardiography (ECG) devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the echocardiography (ECG) devices market across North America , Europe , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

, , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of echocardiography (ECG) devices market vendors

Get Instant access to

Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4102.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Russia, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DMS Service LLC, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nasiff Associates Inc., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp., Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Wuhan Zoncare Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., and AliveCor Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

