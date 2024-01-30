Echoes of Darkness Emerge in the Spellbinding Debut Novel, "The Father," by Andrew Dillard

News provided by

Andrew Dillard

30 Jan, 2024, 11:19 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the atmospheric realms of Andrew Dillard's debut novel, "The Father," secrets entwined with the heart of darkness unravel a chilling tale of reckoning and revenge. Inspired by true events, Dillard's narrative unearths the haunting secrets of Empire, Georgia, inviting readers on an unrelenting journey through a town haunted by its past.

Continue Reading
The Father, a terrifying new novel by author Andrew Dillard.
The Father, a terrifying new novel by author Andrew Dillard.
Commuters in the snow pass a billboard for The Father, the electrifying new novel by Andrew Dillard.
Commuters in the snow pass a billboard for The Father, the electrifying new novel by Andrew Dillard.

Once a thriving community, Empire, Georgia, has morphed into a mere specter of its former self, draped in the shadows of enigmatic histories. Deputy Alfie Jones, content with the town's somber quietude, soon finds himself entangled in a web of mystery when a mysterious stranger descends upon Empire.

Dillard's masterful storytelling sets the stage for a suspenseful chain of events, unfurling a narrative that transcends the boundaries of a small town's secrets. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the sins of Empire's past have awakened, threatening not only Deputy Alfie Jones and the town he patrols but the very fabric of the world itself.

"The Father" stands as a testament to the adage that every town harbors its secrets, but in Empire, some secrets are more sinister than others. Dillard skillfully delves into the complexities of lives and friendships, weaving a narrative that explores how the dark echoes of the past can cast a long and menacing shadow over the present.

Prepare to be captivated by this cold-blooded tale of intrigue and vengeance, as Andrew Dillard proves himself a master of the thriller genre with his debut novel, "The Father." Gripping and relentless, this book promises to leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager to unravel the mysteries that lurk within the recesses of Empire, Georgia.

"The Father" ASIN B0CRYG7J3D is available at https://amzn.to/3Uhye4M

MEDIA CONTACT:
Andrew Dillard
478-230-3716
372195@email4pr.com

SOURCE Andrew Dillard

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.