Echogen Power Systems Announces Robert Bernard as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Business Development and Commercialization of Clean Energy Solutions

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echogen Power Systems, a leader in innovative clean energy technologies, announced today the appointment of Robert Bernard as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Bernard brings over 23 years of experience in the energy and technology sectors, where he has established a reputation for strategic vision and a proven ability to drive growth.

In his new role, Bernard will spearhead the company's business development and commercialization efforts, leading initiatives to expand market reach and accelerate the adoption of the company's patented Pumped Thermal Energy Storage technology. His leadership will play a pivotal role in executing the company's growth plans, focusing on developing material partnerships with renewable energy and energy storage developers, EPCs, Independent Power Producers and Investor-owned utilities to drive faster adoption of renewables globally.

"Robert's depth of expertise, breadth of relationships and keen market insight across the energy sector make him an ideal leader to drive our commercialization efforts," said Phil Brennan, CEO. "We are confident that under Robert's leadership Echogen will achieve its aggressive goals of deploying gigawatt hours of storage in support of a more aggressive transition to renewable power generation."

Before joining Echogen, Bernard held key positions at Bloom Energy and Westinghouse Electric Company, where he demonstrated a strong record of driving revenue growth and establishing long-term client relationships. "As the world faces an unprecedented demand for clean, reliable, and affordable energy, we need truly innovative technologies to push the boundaries of what is possible," said Bernard. "I'm proud to join a team at the forefront of this transition. Echogen's solutions are transformative and will set a standard for advancing our clean energy future."

About Echogen

Echogen Power Systems, headquartered in Akron, Ohio and founded in 2007, is a leading innovator in clean energy technology, dedicated to developing sustainable and efficient solutions for long duration energy storage and industrial decarbonization through its high-temperature heat pumps and waste heat recovery technologies. Our technologies aim to reduce environmental impact and improve economic performance, driving the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

