ECHOLIGHT ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echolight, a global innovator in bone densitometry, announced that it has signed an agreement enabling Siemens Healthineers to be a reseller of Echolight bone densitometers in support of their Women's Health solutions.

EchoStation from Echolight Medical

Echolight's REMS (Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectometry) innovative technology measures bone density and microarchitecture without using the radiation of traditional x-ray scans but instead through a simple ultrasound scan of axial anatomical sites such as the spine and femur. This radiation-free technology allows physicians to perform repeated scans for monitoring bone health over time. In addition, the ability to automatically exclude artifacts commonly present with other densitometry procedures yields a highly reliable diagnostic assessment.

"Bone health is a serious problem here in the US. This agreement provides expanded provider and patient access to REMS technology in the US through ultrasound-based bone density scanning as another option in the effort to diagnose and monitor bone health. Echolight is pleased to support Siemens Healthineers in their focus on women's health and bone disease," explained Thomas J. McLaughlin, Executive Commercial Director, Echolight USA.

Echolight's portable solution measures bone quantity and quality simultaneously, through evaluation of bone mineral density at the lumbar vertebrae (L1-L4) and the femoral neck providing all common parameters of the diagnosis of osteoporosis BMD (g/cm2), T-scores, and Z-score. It also measures fragility score through an independent assessment of internal bone structure to evaluate the risk of fracture in 5 years through dedicated statistical and spectral analysis. Siemens Healthineers will be offering the Echos Plus, Echostation, and Echohybrid Plus models.

For more information, visit the Echolight booth #1853 at the RSNA Annual Meeting.

Echolight was established in Italy with head office in Lecce, and in 2020 opened its offices in the United States. Since then, its sales network has grown to more than 40 distributors and several hundreds of satisfied customers across the world who have adopted the innovative R.E.M.S. technology for assessing the bone condition of their patients.

Created as a spin-off of the Italian National Research Council, Echolight is at the forefront of medical innovation, introducing new cutting-edge solutions to contribute to human wellbeing. It has been awarded all the standard certificates: UNI CEI EN ISO 13485: 2016, Quality Management System UNI EN ISO 9001: 2015, CE mark, FDA clearance, and other major certificates worldwide for innovative solutions considered as the best practice in bone health for personalized medicine.

SOURCE Echolight Medical