Echolight Medical awarded Vizient contract to provide improved technology in bone density diagnostics

SEATTLE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echolight Medical, an innovator in bone health technology, has been awarded a multi-year contract with Vizient Inc. to make its Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) technology available at contracted pricing to its members, which represent more than half of the health care organizations across the United States.

Widely used throughout Europe, REMS is a radiation-free technology delivered using a portable bone densitometer that can safely monitor key bone health indicators with greater frequency than other testing methods. Within minutes, REMS provides a patient's bone health scores and an assessment of their future fracture risk.

REMS is the first clinically available method for the direct non-ionizing measurement of BMD at the femur and lumbar spine. Its portability allows for screening and monitoring of patients' bone health at the point-of-care, improving early diagnosis and prevention of osteoporosis-related fractures.

"This is a major step in achieving our goal of delivering the most precise bone health assessment technology to clinicians at the point-of-care," said Doug Tefft, Echolight Medical president. Echolight, founded in Italy in 2011, recently expanded its global reach to the United States with the opening of its Seattle headquarters in 2020. "Contracted pricing with Vizient will enable far more people increased access to state-of-the-art bone health assessment technology, at a time when there is a high risk of bone fracture among more than half of Americans age 50 and older."

Vizient's diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and non-acute health care providers. Vizient membership represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

About REMS : Portable, diagnostic, radiation-free bone health densitometer - a safe, accurate, and cost-effective medical device elevating bone health awareness and treatment to mainstream medical care. Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) measures bone density; and reports T-score, Z-score, and a qualitative assessment of bone microarchitecture, independent of bone density, to predict future fracture risk - all provided in minutes. Learn more at EcholightMedical.com.

Contact: Jesse Landis

[email protected]

813-846-3167

SOURCE Echolight Medical

Related Links

http://www.EcholightMedical.com

