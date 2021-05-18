EchoMaster Launches New Trailering Camera System for Next Generation 2019+ Silverado and Sierra Trucks - available at Chevrolet and GMC Dealerships

Built with towing in mind, this system includes side blind spot cameras, a wireless trailer camera and an integrated smart graphical user interface. The smart graphical user interface is integrated into the factory screen and automatically activates cameras based on driver behavior – left and right turn signals, placing the vehicle in reverse. Manual camera activation is also available using the touch screen controls.

While towing in Silverado and Sierra trucks, the driver is presented with significant blind spot areas when driving, parking, and reversing. This system provides visibility into those blind spots to help improve the driver's situational awareness, enabling a safer and more informed driving experience.

Factory Match Mirror Caps

The proprietary mirror caps or pods, to house the high definition blind spot cameras, were engineered to match the factory side mirror color and texture. The camera housing will seamlessly integrate into the vehicle's side mirrors to provide more visibility into those blind spots without adding any additional bulk to the vehicle.

Smart Graphical User Interface

The Graphical User Interface (GUI) was designed to have the same look and feel as the Next Generation 2019+ Light Duty and the 2020+ Heavy Duty Silverado and Sierra Trucks' factory head unit. This intuitive GUI allows manual activation of all cameras, plus a split and multi-view screen option.

Intellihaul 2.0 Trailering Camera System Features:

High Definition Side Blind Spot Cameras

Factory Matched Side Mirror Pods/Caps

Analog High Definition Wireless Trailer Camera

Cameras Display on Factory Screen

Driver Activated Cameras: Reverse, Left and Right Turn Signals, or Front (if installed)

Smart Graphical User Interface (GUI) - Integrated into Factory Radio

GUI Touch Screen Controls

Multi-Camera Views Available

4 Video Inputs

Adding this system to your vehicle Will Not Void the Factory Warranty

IntelliHaul 2.0 Trailering Camera System:

There are two versions of Intellihaul 2.0 Trailering Camera System. One version is developed specifically for Next Generation 2019+ Light Duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Trucks and the other version for Next Generation 2020+ Heavy Duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Trucks. The difference between the two versions is the factory matched side blind spot camera housing.

19421450 – for Next Generation 2019 + Light Duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Truck

Compatible Models:

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 GMC Sierra 1500 LT SLE RST Elevation LT Trail Boss SLT (not available with (UVS) High Definition Surround Vision) LTZ (not available with (UVS) High Definition Surround Vision) AT4 (not available with (UVS) High Definition Surround Vision) High Country (not available with (UVS) High Definition Surround Vision) Denali (not available with (UVS) High Definition Surround Vision)

19421451 – for Next Generation 2020 + Heavy Duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Trucks

Compatible Models:

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD/3500 HD GMC Sierra 2500 HD/3500 HD LT SLE LTZ (not available with (UVS) High Definition Surround Vision) SLT (not available with (UVS) High Definition Surround Vision)

AT4 (not available with (UVS)High Definition Surround Vision)

Each system includes:

2 Side 720p Blind Spot Cameras

2 Factory Matched Side Mirror Caps (color black) for Light Duty/Pods for Heavy Duty

AHD Wireless Trailer Camera

Smart Module

Integration and Installation Accessories

Optional Customizing Add-ons

The Intellihaul 2.0 Trailering Camera System can support four cameras. The system includes two side blind spot cameras and a wireless trailering camera. You can add one additional camera to the system to customize it for your use – either a Front Camera or second Wireless Trailer Camera.

Front Camera

The optional front camera was designed to mount to the truck's front grill or bumper. The HD camera contains a Sony IMX 225 Sensor and provides a 170° viewing angle.

The camera can be set up to automatically activate based on driver speed or manually activated by the integrated touch screen GUI.

Wireless Trailer Camera

A high definition Wireless Trailer Camera is included in the Intellihaul 2.0 Trailering Camera System. You also have the ability to add a second Wireless Trailer Camera if you choose.

The Wireless Trailer Camera includes a 2.4g Wireless AHD Camera and Receiver. Instead of grabbing power from the vehicle, the camera will hardwire to the trailer light for power. The camera can provide an automatic behind-trailer view when backing up or on demand anytime using the integrated touch screen GUI.

Intellihaul

EchoMaster and General Motors introduced the first version of the Intellihaul Trailering Camera System to the public March 16, 2016 at the Dallas Auto Show. The first generation was developed for 2014 – 2018 Light Duty and 2015 – 2019 Heavy Duty Silverado and Sierra Trucks.

The continued collaboration between EchoMaster and General Motors has enabled version 2.0 of Intellihaul.

"We've made many updates to Intellihaul 2.0," said Don Zaney, VP of Product Development, "we've made the system more responsive to driver behavior – there is now a setting for automatic activation of the front camera when the driver is driving under a specific speed. Our graphical user interface was designed to match the factory radio's interface for a seamless user experience. We've also made updates on what the driver does not see – installers no longer need to remove the vehicle dash to install the system."

In addition to our Intellihaul Trailering Camera System offerings, we have Dash Camera Systems and charging cables available at GM Dealerships.

For additional information, visit your local Chevrolet or GMC dealership, or go to echomaster.com.

About AAMP Global

Established in 1987, owned by The Halifax Group, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, high performance audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

