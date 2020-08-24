EchoNous, Inc. Seeks to Redefine Bedside Care With the Launch of Trio, an Advanced Artificial Intelligence Capability on Its Kosmos Platform

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoNous is launching Trio*, a set of algorithms for its cutting-edge POCUS tool, Kosmos, that will make scanning more accessible for doctors of all experience levels. The technology will help doctors guide the probe into position, grade image quality, and label cardiac structures in real-time. Reducing the steep learning curve associated with ultrasound, the AI helps doctors arrive at a confident diagnosis faster and more easily.

"The physical, or bedside exam, hasn't fundamentally changed since before we had color TV," says EchoNous founder Kevin Goodwin. "The launch of our AI-driven guiding, grading, and labeling is a big first step in our mission to revolutionize bedside clinical assessment."

The Trio of algorithms is powered by machine learning, and designed to help doctors break the barriers that have impeded ultrasound adoption: the nuances of acquiring clear images and reliably interpreting the results. In addition, it can help doctors quickly calculate key measures like ejection fraction once they are locked into the best view.

Imaging Guidance: Like GPS for your probe, the AI shows doctors exactly how to fan, rotate, and more

Image Quality Grading: The AI provides an image score in real-time so doctors know when they have acquired the best possible picture

Anatomical Labeling: The AI auto-labels heart anatomy to help doctors diagnose confidently

"For all those clinicians who have been reluctant or unable to start using ultrasound, and don't have an expert to stand over their shoulder and coach them, help has arrived in the form of Kosmos," says Dr. Mike Blaivas, EchoNous Chief Medical Officer and emergency physician at St. Francis Hospital-Columbus.

For medical students just learning to scan, Kosmos helps ensure they guide the probe properly and understand what they're seeing. For more experienced doctors in primary care, acute care, cardiology, and beyond, Kosmos adds confidence that they're acquiring the optimal image, even for less familiar angles.

"Ultimately this is about raising standards for the patient," says Dr. Adaira Landry, emergency physician and ultrasound faculty at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "The more doctors we have using POCUS fluently, the more patients will be diagnosed quickly and accurately. No wasted motion. No unnecessary steps." As the first to embed these AI capabilities into the physical device, Kosmos can give doctors a far more holistic view of their patients immediately and without leaving the bedside. EchoNous will continue to release new AI-driven applications over the next year, all aimed at empowering doctors at the point-of-care.

*The Trio is a real-time automatic image labeling, grading and guidance system to enable the collection of images by healthcare practitioners, including those who are not trained in sonography, to address urgent image analysis needs during the declared COVID-19 public health emergency. The Trio is intended to be used by qualified healthcare professionals or under the supervision or in-person guidance of a trained or licensed healthcare professional. This feature has not been cleared by the FDA.

About EchoNous: EchoNous' vision since inception has been to create an unprecedented diagnostic tool in the hand-held format that is low-cost and delivers high clinical value through the meaningful application of artificial intelligence. EchoNous will continue to apply deep learning tools to clinical challenges in everyday healthcare.

