EchoNous Introduces Kosmos Bladder: Unmatched Accuracy and AI-Driven Precision Redefine Bladder Volume Scanning

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoNous, the leader in point-of-care ultrasound innovation, proudly announces the launch of Kosmos Bladder, a groundbreaking solution that represents a significant step forward in bladder volume scanning. Kosmos Bladder can be purchased as a standalone solution or integrated into the Kosmos Point-of-care ultrasound platform to form an all-in-one POCUS device. Building on the success of the EchoNous Bladder, Kosmos Bladder takes clinical precision, usability, and versatility to the next level, surpassing not only its predecessor but also other competitive solutions.

Kosmos Bladder, a next-generation bladder volume solution, provides unmatched accuracy, reliability, and versatility. Post this A nurse performs a bladder volume scan as the Kosmos Bladder AI highlights the bladder and provides real-time direction for probe positioning as it calculates the volume.

The Kosmos Bladder AI can detect volumes from 4mL to over 1400mL and sets a new benchmark for accuracy. It delivers precise measurements with ±3 mL for volumes under 100 mL and ±3% for volumes over 100 mL, more than 100% improvement over the nearest competitor. By leveraging advanced AI, the auto bladder volume software can help eliminate human error and allow greater precision and consistency, giving clinicians increased confidence in managing patients.

This next-generation system takes bladder scanning to the next level. Kosmos Bladder identifies and isolates bladder anatomy, ensuring that only the fluid within the true bladder is measured. This innovation can help reduce errors caused by measuring other fluids in the abdomen.

Kosmos Bladder also offers all-in-one functionality for multiple clinical applications, such as ultrasound-guided vascular access, that address the evolving needs of nursing teams and POC physicians. It can also be upgraded to existing systems and added as an additional application to the Kosmos Plus systems.

Designed for durability and reliability, Kosmos transducers are built to withstand the demands of every healthcare environment. Military-grade construction, rigorous testing, and a 5-year warranty with minimal downtime and long-term dependability. Proudly made in the USA, it embodies EchoNous' commitment to quality and innovation.

"With Kosmos Bladder, we've introduced a game-changing solution that not only advances bladder volume scanning but also transforms how healthcare teams approach diagnostic imaging," said Graham Cox, CEO of EchoNous. "This next-generation system provides unmatched accuracy, reliability, and versatility, enabling clinicians to make confident decisions and optimize patient care while reducing costs."

About EchoNous

EchoNous is redefining the ultrasound industry with its Kosmos platform, a portable, AI-driven ultrasound device that bridges the gap between legacy handheld and cart-based systems. By combining advanced imaging capabilities with cutting-edge AI, EchoNous is equipping clinicians with the tools they need to provide superior patient care across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at www.echonous.com.

