EchoNous Unveils Major Kosmos Expansion, Bringing Robust OB/GYN and Vascular Tools to AI-Enhanced Ultrasound Platform

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoNous, the leader in AI-enhanced point-of-care ultrasound, today unveiled a significant expansion of the Kosmos platform, equipping clinicians in Emergency Medicine, Labor & Delivery, and Global Health with robust diagnostic capabilities previously reserved for cart-based systems. This update bridges the gap between portability and performance, allowing clinicians to perform comprehensive measurements and billable studies at the bedside, regardless of whether they are in a tertiary hospital or a resource-limited clinic.

The latest Kosmos ultrasound release from EchoNous features advanced OB/GYN features and new vascular workflows on the AI-enhanced point-of-care ultrasound platform.

Delivering Cart-Grade Diagnostics to the Point of Care

Moving beyond simple visualization, the Kosmos platform now offers a suite of FDA-cleared presets that prioritize quantification and critical decision-making:

Comprehensive Obstetrics (OB): Clinicians can now perform full biometry, including Gestational Sac, Crown-Rump Length (CRL), and Femur Length (FL), to rapidly verify pregnancy dating and fetal viability.

Advanced Gynecology (GYN): New tools allow for the precise evaluation of the uterus and ovaries, including the measurement of cysts, masses, and bladder volume.

Billable Vascular Workflow: To support the mobile imaging market, the update includes a reporting package for Carotid, Lower Extremity Venous (LEV), and Aorta exams, enabling billable, physician-ordered studies.

"With this expansion, Kosmos is now more capable than ever, bridging the gap between ultra-portable tools and the robust requirements of specialists," said Matt Wall, VP of Global Marketing at EchoNous. "Whether it is a midwife in a rural clinic needing accurate pregnancy dating or a mobile sonographer performing a full vascular study on the go, we are delivering the specific tools these clinicians need to do their jobs effectively."

Streamlining the Workflow for Sonographers

In addition to clinical tools, the update focuses on efficiency for mobile providers. By incorporating standard vascular annotations and measurements into DICOM Structured Reporting (SR), Kosmos automates the documentation process.

Availability

The new software (iOS 5.0) is available for download today on the Apple App Store.

About EchoNous

EchoNous is redefining the ultrasound industry with its Kosmos platform, a portable, AI-driven ultrasound device that bridges the gap between legacy handheld and cart-based systems. By combining advanced imaging capabilities with cutting-edge AI, EchoNous is equipping clinicians with the tools they need to provide superior patient care across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at www.echonous.com.

