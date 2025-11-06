EchoPark Speedway Announces SmartPoint I/O as Official Technology Solutions Provider

SmartPoint I/O brings cutting-edge interactive technology to Atlanta's iconic motorsports venue, enhancing both consumer and advertiser experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPoint I/O, a leading technology and advertising provider revolutionizing how venues and brands connect with consumers, has been named the official Technology Services Provider for EchoPark Speedway, the home of motorsports in Atlanta. By integrating SmartPoint's advanced digital monitors and interactive displays throughout the Speedway, both the venue and its partners can elevate the fan experience and drive stronger returns on investment.

This partnership demonstrates how venues can leverage cutting-edge, interactive technology from entrance to exit to create more impactful points-of-contact. SmartPoint I/O's convertible monitors provide users with access to real-time venue information, navigation and updates, while also enabling direct engagement with partner content. EchoPark Speedway's selection of SmartPoint I/O as the official Technology Solutions Provider highlights the track's commitment to innovation, ensuring it remains a leader in motorsports while delivering new value to brand partners.

"We're excited to welcome SmartPoint I/O as our official Technology Solutions Partner and to integrate their technology into our guest experience," said Brandon Hutchison, Executive Vice President and General Manager of EchoPark Speedway. "Their commitment to enhancing the fan experience aligns perfectly with our 'We work for the fan' maxim while creating powerful opportunities for businesses to connect with the large, diverse crowds that come through our gates all year long."

Scalable and tailor-made for each partner, SmartPoint I/O's connectivity infrastructure technology capabilities include LiDAR systems, IP cameras, DAS, augmented reality and more, creating immersive communications that blend digital and physical experiences. The platform provides venues with high-value, cost-effective integration while giving advertisers agile, dynamic signage designed for 24/7 usage and managed through cloud-based software.

"We are thrilled to partner with the EchoPark Speedway team as we usher in a new era of brand activation and fan engagement," said Eric Hornsby, CEO of SmartPoint. "With the multimillion-dollar technology upgrades recently implemented at the track by SmartPoint, we look forward to introducing new brands into this dynamic environment, creating impactful experiential sponsorship opportunities, and leveraging our decades of sports sponsorship activation experience to elevate the brand and fan experience together."

About SmartPoint I/O

SmartPoint I/O is a digital transformation company that partners with venues to streamline operations, elevate guest experiences, and unlock new revenue streams – without the out-of-pocket expense for installment. SmartPoint works with leading hardware manufacturers to design and deploy tailored technology solutions, from large-format LED displays and interactive kiosks to cameras and Wi-Fi access points. Its ecosystem of software partners adds powerful applications to each installation, while SmartPoint I/O provides end-to-end services including deployment, operation, and ongoing management. Acting as both a technology provider and digital agency, SmartPoint also delivers creative, content, and monetization strategies to ensure every digital asset drives measurable value for its partners.

About EchoPark Speedway

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga. Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn't in town, EchoPark Speedway's versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.

