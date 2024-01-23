ECHOS Communications Named Affiliate Agency of the Year by AvantLink

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECHOS Communications (https://echoscomm.com), a public relations, experiences and affiliate agency specializing in growing active lifestyle, outdoor and cycling brands, today announced that it has received AvantLink's prestigious 2023 "Agency of the Year" award.

To determine award winners, every year AvantLink reviews all of its affiliate marketing partnerships and selects the standout industry leaders. The winners are nominated and voted upon by AvantLink employees, and candidates are vetted by their significant impact in the affiliate marketing space and/or recognized for going above and beyond in skills, knowledge, and success in affiliate marketing.

"I'm extremely proud of this award and of all the work from the ECHOS team to make it happen," said ECHOS Founder and CEO, Rob Reedy. "We put in hours and hours of hard work building our data-driven model that connects and amplifies PR, storytelling and affiliate, and the results for our brand partners continue to be phenomenal. As we've done since our founding in 2009, we're going to keep pushing the needle, innovating, and partnering with the best outdoor, cycling and active lifestyle brands in the world."

"It's an honor to have worked with the ECHOS team for many years and to see their selection for the much-deserved 2023 Agency of the Year award," said Scott Chaplin, Vice President, AvantLink. "Their team has demonstrated skill and knowledge in the industry, and in true trailblazer style they've challenged us along the way. We look forward to working with ECHOS and the agency's brand partners for years to come."

About ECHOS: Founded in 2009, ECHOS Communications is a leader in authentic public relations for active lifestyle, outdoor, and cycling brands. ECHOS specializes in media relations, storytelling, social engagement, affiliate marketing and brand activations and is known for constant innovation through digital programs and physical activations that bring brands and media into the environments where products were designed to be used. Learn more at https://echoscomm.com.

