EchoSpan Wins Ninth Circuit Ruling in Trade Secret Case Against Medallia

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ordered that a district court reinstate a jury verdict finding that Medallia, Inc. willfully and maliciously stole EchoSpan's trade secret and awarding EchoSpan $25.7 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

This decision should conclude a dispute that began in 2021, when a Medallia director obtained access to EchoSpan's 360-feedback platform under false pretenses. A team of Medallia employees then used that access as the blueprint for a competing product—a self-described "lift-and-shift" effort that allowed Medallia to duplicate EchoSpan's core technology and sell the resulting tool to one of EchoSpan's largest customers.

In 2023, a federal jury unanimously found Medallia liable for willful and malicious trade-secret misappropriation, awarding EchoSpan $11.7 million in compensatory damages and $14 million in punitive damages.

After trial, the trial court granted Medallia's motion for judgment as a matter of law and held that the jury did not have a sufficient basis to award EchoSpan damages in the amounts reflected in the jury's verdict. The Ninth Circuit overturned that ruling, in a non-published opinion issued on October 31, 2025. The Ninth Circuit held that the jury did have a sufficient basis to award damages to EchoSpan and, as a result, ordered the trial court to reinstate the jury's verdict.

EchoSpan CEO Joe Vance issued the following statement:

"This case was always about truth and integrity. A jury heard the evidence and unanimously concluded that Medallia stole EchoSpan's technology. Rather than accept that outcome and take responsibility, Medallia spent almost two years trying to avoid the consequences of its actions. We are grateful that the Ninth Circuit agreed with our view of the evidence. We think the truth is plain for everyone to see."

EchoSpan intends to enforce the reinstated judgment, in full, and ensure that Medallia is held accountable for its actions.

About EchoSpan

EchoSpan is a leading provider of 360-feedback and performance management solutions. For more than 20 years, EchoSpan has helped organizations worldwide strengthen leadership and performance through secure, innovative HR technology.

