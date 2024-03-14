EchoStar Completes Nationwide Drive Test for Boost Wireless Network, Completing All 2023 FCC Commitments

World-Leading Open RAN 5G Boost Wireless Network Meets Critical FCC Milestone

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation filed a letter with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certifying that its nationwide 5G network provides download speeds of 35 Mbps or greater to over 70 percent of the U.S. population. This certification follows the successful completion of a nationwide drive test, fulfilling the final element of EchoStar's 2023 deployment commitments to the FCC.

"Today marks another milestone as we continue to build the world's first commercial-grade Open RAN 5G network and provide Americans with more options for wireless service," said John Swieringa, president of technology and COO, EchoStar. "This drive test confirms the Boost Wireless Network is delivering high-quality service to our customers. It's a major achievement for our team who built our Open RAN network in record time."

The drive test, conducted using an FCC-approved methodology and overseen by an independent monitor, is the third and final component of EchoStar's 2023 Nationwide 5G Deployment Commitment to the FCC . Today's certification follows other major milestones for the Boost Wireless Network, including the announcement that EchoStar is now providing Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service , or 5G voice, to over 200 million Americans nationwide. The VoNR deployment is the largest commercial deployment of this groundbreaking technology to date.

