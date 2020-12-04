EchoStar Mobile Partners with Jersey Telecom to Bring Ubiquitous, Hybrid Network Capability to Europe

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Mobile today announced a partnership with Jersey Telecom (JT) to bring true, hybrid satellite/cellular capability to Internet of Things (IoT) and Mobility customers across Europe and the UK.

EchoStar Mobile is combining its European S-band mobile satellite network with the JT 4G platform to offer a cellular roaming network for its new SYNERGY service suite. EchoStar Mobile SYNERGY's industry-first hybrid approach brings to market a single terminal, single subscription, and a single management interface for a networking solution that uses both mobile satellite and cellular connectivity. It offers comprehensive, cost-effective hybrid connectivity to users across Europe and the UK, ensuring that applications, people, and things have the best possible connectivity, whether at fixed locations or on the move, from dense urban areas to the most remote regions.

"As sectors, companies and application developers continue to plan and execute their digitalisation strategies, the need for simple, highly reliable connectivity has never been more important," said Telemaco Melia, senior director commercial operations, EchoStar Mobile. "This partnership with JT allows us to enable the technology strategies of our customers wherever they are, without the need for complex technical deployments or the hefty price tag often associated with mobile satellite services and hybrid communication solutions."

"The demand for ubiquitous pan-European data that spans borders and networks is unprecedented and continues to grow, as enterprises look to optimise their IoT deployments," said Barna Kutvolgyi, Managing Director, JT International. "This partnership combines the comprehensive capabilities of JT's platform with EchoStar Mobile's leading technologies, to reduce complexity and deliver comprehensive coverage in a streamlined solution for EchoStar Mobile's customers across Europe."

About EchoStar Mobile

EchoStar Mobile, an Irish company with commercial operations headquartered in the United Kingdom and a data centre based in Griesheim, Germany, is a mobile operator that provides connectivity across Europe through a converged satellite and terrestrial network. For more information, visit EchoStarMobile.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.EchoStar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About Jersey Telecom

From its origins in Jersey in 1888, JT is an innovative global telecommunications firm, employing more than 600 people in 7 global locations, and powering close to 10 million SIMS worldwide.

Our clear purpose is to connect our customers to their sustainable future. To do that, we form long-standing partnerships with leading communications businesses to deliver the products and services expected from a full-service, world-class communications provider.

For example, our Internet of Things business provides cellular connectivity and remote management of devices worldwide, as well as fraud protection and bulk messaging services.

Owned by the people of Jersey, JT has completed a socially inclusive project to install a full-fibre broadband network in Jersey, making the island the first jurisdiction in the world to have 100% full-fibre connectivity to all premises, with the third fastest broadband speeds in the world. From January 2020, JT's minimum guaranteed broadband speeds doubled from 250 Mbit/s to 500 Mbit/s with plans to increase this to 1 Gbit/s.

Our customers also enjoy an award-winning 4G mobile network, with 5G trials currently underway.

www.jtglobal.com

JT Group Limited

