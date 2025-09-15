EchoStor Technologies Acquires CyberNorth, Accelerating Growth and Expanding Northeast Presence

Strategic acquisition strengthens data protection and cloud capabilities, while further expanding its geographic reach across Northern New England and Upstate New York

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leader in IT solutions and services, today announced the acquisition of CyberNorth, a premier enterprise and public sector IT solutions provider specializing in data protection, infrastructure, and cloud services. The strategic acquisition is expected to enhance EchoStor's capabilities, broaden its service offerings, and strengthen its market position in the Northeast.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in EchoStor's M&A growth strategy and reinforces our position as the premier solution provider in the Northeast," said Mike Johnson, CEO of EchoStor Technologies. "CyberNorth's exceptional team and their proven 'secure and simplify' approach will strengthen our ability to deliver end-to-end, customized solutions that better protect and serve our enterprise clients."

The acquisition comes as cybersecurity threats continue to escalate, with ransomware attacks and data breaches reaching unprecedented levels across all industry sectors. By combining CyberNorth's specialized data protection expertise with EchoStor's broad technology portfolio and recent investments in Security, AI and Data Services, the unified organization will offer customers comprehensive, next-generation solutions backed by world-class engineering talent.

"While our industry chases scale over talent, we've always fought above our weight class through technical expertise and speed," Jeremy Lombardo, President, CyberNorth, said. "This acquisition isn't about getting bigger -- it's about getting better. We're strengthening our capabilities and service because the best partners don't just sell products, they understand how technologies truly connect. EchoStor shares our underdog mentality and commitment to going above and beyond for customers every single day. That's what makes all the difference."

The combined organization will operate from EchoStor's state-of-the-art headquarters in Norwood, Massachusetts, while maintaining CyberNorth's regional locations to ensure continued local presence and support. Lombardo will assume the role of President, while all CyberNorth employees will join EchoStor, preserving the technical expertise and customer relationships that have been central to both companies' success.

Customers of both organizations will benefit from an expanded range of services within EchoStor's Unified Technology Portfolio, with focus pillars in Next-Gen Datacenter, Security, Networking, Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows, and AI & Data Services. The combined entity will also leverage enhanced vendor partnerships and synergies to deliver best-in-class solutions across the entire technology stack.

This strategic acquisition builds on EchoStor's exceptional momentum, following nearly 80 percent revenue growth in 2024, recognition as a CRN Triple Crown Award winner, and its recent ranking in the Inc. 5000. The addition of CyberNorth's capabilities particularly strengthens EchoStor's data protection capabilities, which enhance several of its technology pillars.

Goodwin Procter and Embarc Advisors served as strategic advisors on the acquisition.

About CyberNorth

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, CyberNorth brings deep expertise in data protection and hybrid cloud solutions for both enterprise and public sector customers, along with an established presence across all New England states and Upstate New York. The company's "secure and simplify" approach to technology, combined with its proven track record of fighting above its weight class with enterprise accounts, aligns seamlessly with EchoStor's customer-first philosophy.

About EchoStor Technologies

EchoStor Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in Next-Gen Data Center, Networking, Security, Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows, and AI & Data Services. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, EchoStor partners with organizations throughout the Northeast to drive digital transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.echostor.com.

