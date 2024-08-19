NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's Times Square, located in the heart of Manhattan, is known as the crossroads of the world. On July 11, EchoTik (https://echotik.live), a leading third-party TikTok analytics company, made its grand debut on the iconic Times Square billboards. Amid the bustling cityscape and heavy traffic, EchoTik showcased its global ambitions to the audience.

EchoTik Shines on New York's Times Square! Achieves Four Milestones, Aiming to Become the Most Popular TikTok Analytics Tool

As one of the first tools to invest in third-party TikTok Shop data analysis for the US market, EchoTik is optimistic and confident about its growth. By advertising in Times Square, we aim to expand our influence in the American market, making more TikTok professionals aware of and trusting EchoTik.

EchoTik: A Leader in the Cross-Border Industry Ecosystem in 2024

The year 2024 is crucial for EchoTik's growth. In the first half of the year, EchoTik provided high-quality and precise data analysis services to TikTok and cross-border e-commerce professionals, becoming their preferred and trusted choice. For the industry, EchoTik is not just a data aggregation and analysis tool with AI creative features but also offers daily reports, industry communities, premium product analysis, and cross-border notifications, providing comprehensive support and services to users.

EchoTik Earns Multiple 'First' Honors, Widely Recognized in the Industry

Highest Total Page Views: EchoTik leads its competitors with record-breaking total page views, reflecting the public's strong recognition of the brand.

Most Pages Viewed per User: The average number of pages viewed per user far exceeds industry standards, highlighting EchoTik's professional data analysis and high user engagement.

Longest Average Visit Duration: With strong user stickiness and high precision, the average visit duration far surpasses similar products, indicating deep trust and reliance on EchoTik's data quality and analysis features.

Lowest Bounce Rate: EchoTik's user-oriented approach and continuous optimization of product functionality and experience have successfully reduced the bounce rate, ensuring that every user session provides real value and results.

EchoTik's Second Anniversary Celebration to be Held in Shenzhen

EchoTik's second anniversary celebration will be held in Shenzhen, featuring exciting activities and surprises. Stay tuned for more details!

Standing in the center of the world at Times Square, EchoTik will continue to lead the forefront of TikTok data analysis, providing superior service experiences to industry professionals worldwide.

About EchoTik (https://echotik.live)

Founded in August 2022, EchoTik is a SaaS company specializing in providing data tools and decision-making advice for the international market. The EchoTik third-party data analysis platform collects, cleans, integrates, and deeply mines data to develop data analysis tools and decision support systems. These services offer practical data-driven products and support to merchants, including real-time e-commerce data monitoring, industry and category data research, traffic and sales data analysis, and trend plotting.

EchoTik's core team members hail from Xiaomi and have extensive hands-on experience with large-scale e-commerce front-end and back-end scenarios. They deeply understand key e-commerce data metrics and logic, effectively managing data technology needs, and providing precise positioning and effective recommendations for e-commerce sellers and influencers.

