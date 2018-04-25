ECI and Exaring AG Deliver 200G Alien Wavelengths to Chaos Computer Club

The proof of concept was completed as part of the communications infrastructure of the CCC's 34th Chaos Communication Congress (34C3), an annual four-day conference on technology, society and utopia. CCC used Exaring's comprehensive fiber optic infrastructure, and ECI's Apollo solution, to bridge the connection from Internet exchange POPs (points of presences) in Berlin to the CCC conference facility in Leipzig. The deployment utilized ECI equipment as an alien wavelength, which interfaced with the incumbent optical network via the existing photonic layer. The ECI equipment was easily set up and configured to interwork within a matter of minutes.

ECI's Apollo product line encompasses a family of optical transport and switching platforms that provide scalable, high-density, and energy-efficient solutions from the access to the core. Adaptive 400G transmission and 16T OTN/packet switching can handle and groom even the heaviest traffic loads. The Apollo performs exceptionally well at supporting alien wavelengths, with set-up in minutes as was experienced in this POC. Exaring also reported marked improvement in protection schemes which, according to the tests, were cut by half with the Apollo (as compared to the existing infrastructure).

"This was an incredible opportunity to work alongside ECI to support the CCC and push the limits of our current infrastructure," said Tim Kleefass, head of network at Exaring AG. "After brainstorming with ECI and CCC, we were able to implement a plan in the field with impressive results. The attendees at the 34C3 truly experienced the integrity of the network on all fronts, and ECI's solution worked flawlessly."

"As a company, we thrive on the challenge of tackling issues like alien wavelengths. Many vendors say they have the ability to manage alien waves, but the reality is they are complex and often require a lengthy configuration and set-up time," said Moshe Shimon, VP Product Management at ECI. "In some cases the service provider does not intend to replace their current vendor. In situations like this, the customer can benefit from additional functionality and superior performance by adding alien wavelengths", says Volker Lempert, Head of ECI DACH and NL. "It is a cost-effective way to modernize existing networks and prepare for future customer needs."

To learn more about the ECI Apollo line of products, or other packet-optical solutions, please visit: http://www.ecitele.com/pots/.

About Chaos Computer Club



Chaos Computer Club (abbreviated as CCC) was founded in 1981 and is one of the longest established and most influential civil society organizations dealing with the security and privacy aspects of technology in the German-speaking world. Organized in 25 so-called "Erfakreisen" (regional hackerspaces) and even smaller "Chaostreffs", CCC hackers work decentralized. We are a non-profit association and have about 5,500 members.

Since 1984 the CCC hosts its annual Chaos Communication Congress and edits its publication Die Datenschleuder.

About Exaring



About EXARING AG and waipu.tv EXARING AG develops the first fully integrated platform for IP entertainment services in Germany. Based on more than 12,000 kilometers of Glaser infrastructure, the platform opens up over 23 million households at the speed of light. German households find a wide variety of IP entertainment offers via the EXARING platform. One of the first product offerings on the platform is Next Generation IPTV - waipu.tv. With waipu.tv the set-top box disappears from the living room and the control is done conveniently via the smartphone directly on the TV. EXARING AG was founded in Munich in 2013 and is a subsidiary of the freenet Group. Founder and CEO is Christoph Bellmer. Further information under www.exaring.de and www.waipu.tv/

About ECI



ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical infrastructures as well as data center operators. Along with its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network management, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, and a range of professional services. ECI's ELASTIC solutions ensure open, future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing needs of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.ecitele.com.

