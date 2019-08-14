ECI and Partner KPGCo Selected by CL Tel to Modernize Its Network Infrastructure in Iowa

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI®, a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, announced today that it is working with channel partner KGPCo to upgrade the network infrastructure of Iowa-based CL Tel, a full service telecommunications and broadband service provider. Transitioning to next generation transport technologies will enable CL Tel to continue providing outstanding service to local Clear Lake, Ventura and Mason City communities. The solution, based on ECI's Apollo and Neptune portfolios, ensures that the CL Tel network is capable of supporting the growing bandwidth demands of its constituency.

To address increasing bandwidth demands and ensure continued support to the communities it serves, CL Tel sought to replace its current fiber optic transport network. Through KGPCo, ECI was chosen to deploy a next-generation solution – a multi-ring, optical transport network which supports Layer2 over MPLS functionality. This will allow CL Tel to reliably meet today's network demands and grow bandwidth as needed. Moreover, the MPLS-TP over ROADM network will provide Ethernet and TDM services with under 50 millisecond protection as required for many mission-critical and legacy services.

"Working with KGPCo, we knew we wanted a technology partner who could provide high-performance, future-minded solutions, which were capable of supporting our growing bandwidth in a cost-effective, scalable and easy to manage manner," said Tom Lovell, General Manager at CL Tel. "We are a local service provider that values our close-knit community, and above all our mission is to provide reliable, ongoing service to our customers. ECI stood out for its attentiveness, flexibility and scalable product portfolio that offers us future room to grow. We are truly excited to embark on our journey with them."

The solution makes use of both ECI's Apollo family of optical transport products as well as Neptune product line for packet transport. The systems were built to interwork seamlessly for customers looking for a holistic optical and packet solution. Both systems are completely scalable, open and future ready, with a built-in evolution to SDN, 5G or incorporation into 3rd party networks as customers see fit. Also, ECI's network management system (NMS), provides intuitive network planning so CL Tel can easily add and grow services and optimize network resources.

"We are proud to welcome KPGCo, to our close-knit community of partners, and CL Tel to our growing customer base in North America. This is yet another win for us as ECI strengthens its foothold here in the US, and joins the list of over 100 new wins the company has achieved over the past years as we continue our strong growth trajectory," said Kevin Driscoll, President ECI North America. "As service and bandwidth demands grow rapidly, service providers face the challenge of evolving their networks practically and economically. With this in mind, we've designed our portfolio of modular, feature-rich and intuitive networking solutions that are easy to manage and maintain. We are sure that our solutions will enable CL Tel to continue to support business, education and a high quality of life in the region both today and for years to come."

ABOUT CL Tel

CL Tel is a full-service telecommunications and broadband service provider in Clear Lake, Ventura and Mason City, Iowa offering 10 Gig Internet, VoIP Hosted PBX, Unified Communications, digital cable TV, traditional voice, security and home automation services. For more information: http://CL Tel.com/

ABOUT KGPCo

KGPCo provides service solutions as a premier provider of a comprehensive suite of communication network management, engineering, and implementation capabilities. With large regional distribution centers and local staging facilities across the country, combined with the latest systems architecture, KGPCo is an industry leader in advanced supply chain solutions, value-added distribution, and product/software integration services. For more information: http://www.kgpco.com

ABOUT ECI

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical industries, and data center operators. With the advent of 5G, IoT, and smart everything, traffic demands are increasing dramatically, and network operators must make smart choices as they evolve their infrastructure. ECI's Elastic Services Platform leverages our programmable packet and optical networking solutions, along with our service-driven software suite and virtualization capabilities, to provide a robust yet flexible solution for any application. ECI solutions are tailored for the needs of today, yet flexible enough to meet the challenges of tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.ecitele.com.

Company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

