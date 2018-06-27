ECI and Siscotec Chosen for COTAS Network Expansion Across Bolivia

COTAS was looking to expand its current network capabilities to meet the ever-growing demands of business and residential customers for all services - internet, video and telephone - all while taking into consideration future improvements that will be required of its metro network. Moreover, the network expansion will enable COTAS to improve telecommunications services in remote, underserved locations. To enable this growth, ECI will be supporting two long-haul paths leveraging ECI's Apollo family of optical transport and switching platforms, combined with Neptune portfolio packet transport platforms for migrating existing services and enabling end-to-end service provisioning.

"As the basis for the wide range of services we provide to our customers, our investments in our network infrastructure are perhaps one of the most important investments we have. Trust and technical capabilities are, of course, vital qualities we look for in a partner. It is also important that our partner is able to grow with us, both in scale as well as technological advancement," said Juan Carlos Mertens, Transmission Manager at COTAS. "ECI and its ELASTIC Network solutions, as well as our long-standing relationship with Siscotec, satisfied all of our requirements and more."

ECI's Apollo family of optical systems were chosen for the job because they interwork seamlessly to provide scalable, high-density and energy-efficient solutions from access to core. The Apollo 9904X platform, which extends the benefits of OTN switching to metro networks with fluctuating, variable demand, played a critical role in COTAS' choice. Moreover, ECI's award-winning, integrated OTDR capabilities allow COTAS to accurately understand and monitor optical performance in real time, even to help identify the location of problems within the fiber itself, which ensured ECI a higher score than any other vendor in technical aspects.

"Carriers today are tasked with assuring growth in times of increased demand and diminishing returns. They are looking to do more with less as these pressures are not expected to go away anytime soon. 5G is expected only to exacerbate the situation," noted Sergio Lens, Sales Director in LATAM for ECI, "This was definitely a team effort. Our partnership with Siscotec enabled us to go from initial discussions to proving our technology, superior support and dedication, highlighting our culture of service at ECI."

"It's been truly rewarding working with ECI to ensure COTAS had strategic partners that could meet their needs and provide a promising path for future growth," added Josué Velásquez Ibañez, Siscotec ISP Commercial. "With ECI's technology and support, we are confident COTAS will be able to greatly improve its service offering and customer experience, now and in the future. As a local partner knowledgeable about the local market, Siscotec has always been careful to provide cost effective solutions for COTAS, covering both technical and economic requirements."

COTAS, the largest triple-play provider in Bolivia, with its HQ based in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, started in 1961 dedicated to provide Telecommunications services throughout Bolivia. It was born as a company Cooperative that provided basic telephony services and currently has a range of services, in addition to basic telephony, ranging from the Internet, data, CATV, WiMAX, wireless telephony, long distance telephony and public telephony DTH.

Siscotec, provider of next-generation telecommunications solutions, was founded with the vision of being a company dedicated to information security from the very beginning, and its success has been achieved thanks to the trust of its customers. This reputation and vision allowed the company to expand solutions offerings into networking, Infrastructure, Data Centers and ISPs. Siscotec has provided advanced, reliable services for over twenty years.

ECI is a global provider of elastic network solutions to CSPs, critical infrastructures as well as data center operators. Along with its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network management, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, and a range of professional services. ECI's elastic solutions ensure open, future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing needs of tomorrow.

