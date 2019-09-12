ECI and WDC Networks Bring Advanced Connectivity to Regional ISPs

PETACH TIKVA, Israel and SÃO PAULO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI®, a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, today announced that it has partnered with WDC Networks, a value-added distributor of IT and Telecom services, to better serve Brazilian Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The partnership enables ISPs throughout the country to provide affordable, high-speed broadband to regions and rural communities which have been historically underserved, promoting a more diversified, digital economy.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is a basic facet of today's modern, 'connected' societies. In countries like Brazil, with its expansive size and uneven terrain, rural communities and peripheries remain underserved. This has presented an opportunity for hundreds of smaller ISPs. According to the country's national telecommunications agency (Anatel), regional ISPs already provide connectivity to more than 1500 communities, which is over half of the country's broadband connections.

Together, ECI and WDC Networks are working with this unique sector. ECI's next-generation, scalable and intuitive solutions -- when coupled with WDC Networks' service, understanding and market reach -- are enabling regional ISPs to leverage their extensive fiber infrastructure investments and extend the availability of affordable, high-speed broadband. Already, these efforts have helped companies like: AmericaNet, Dinamica Telecom, Aranet, InforBarra, UNA Telecom, SEA Telecom and more.

"We've noticed a significant change in our country's demand as more communities look to their ISPs for more reliable coverage. Something the Tier 1 operators are struggling to provide," said Vanderlei Rigatieri, CEO of WDC Networks. "In those cases, we've developed an innovative Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. By working with ECI, we are able to offer more flexible payment plans: up to 60 monthly, incremental payments, to smaller ISPs operating on limited resources, which allows them to grow while helping our country to thrive. And as ECI continues to expand across South America, we know that we've found a reliable partner who not only understands our challenges, but can help us meet our future goals."

"We strive to be the supplier of choice for any customer looking for a flexible solution that can seamlessly expand and grow with demand. And we are excited to work with WDC Networks to provide smaller, regional ISPs throughout Brazil, with a clear path toward reliable connectivity," said Fabio Rangel, VP Sales LATAM at ECI. "By leveraging ECI's open, modular and scalable Apollo optical networking systems, WDC Networks' customers can easily choose from a variety of services and platforms to meet their changing needs. As Brazil's telecommunications infrastructure continues to grow, we're eager to help WDC Networks and their customers with the connectivity they need to positively impact the lives of Brazilian people and businesses."

About WDC Networks

WDC Networks is a Telecommunications Technology, Electronic Security, VoIP Telephony, Network Hyper-Connectivity, Personal Sensors and Assistants, and IoT-IoT company. It has been operating in Brazil since 2003. It operates in over 3000 active channels in Brazil, with its headquarters in Ilhéus. WDC distributes in Brazil overs 15 brands of the most renowned national and international manufacturers.

About ECI

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical industries, and data center operators. With the advent of 5G, IoT, and smart everything, traffic demands are increasing dramatically, and network operators must make smart choices as they evolve their infrastructure. ECI's Elastic Services Platform leverages our programmable packet and optical networking solutions, along with our service-driven software suite and virtualization capabilities, to provide a robust yet flexible solution for any application. ECI solutions are tailored for the needs of today, yet flexible enough to meet the challenges of tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.ecitele.com.

