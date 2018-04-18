ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US

The partnership facilitates A2D implementations of service provider neutral fiber networks within distressed areas, improving connectivity and enabling citizens to leverage the network to stimulate economic development and improve social services via telehealth, distance learning, workforce training and smart utility access.

A2D utilizes ECI solutions to build and operate private networks for school districts, city governments and municipal government authorities such as water works and transportation systems. Led by ECI's Apollo family of optical transport and switching platforms and the Neptune line of packet systems with integrated optics, all managed under ECI's user friendly network managements system.

"As a carrier, we sought a tested and proven software defined, layer 2/3 platform that was scalable, yet cost efficient. We needed a platform that could work reliably in both clean, high-tech data centers, as well as in the most caustic field environments, without sacrificing scalability and operational efficiency", said Antwon Alsobrook, CEO of A2D. "ECI was willing to dedicate the necessary technical support and R&D resources to tailor their existing and future platforms to meet our bandwidth intensive network needs. When it came to choosing a technology partner, we felt confident joining forces with ECI."

"We have worked with A2D over the last year to develop and supply integrated co-solutions that address underserved community needs in a cost-effective, yet robust way," said Jeff Parow, VP Sales North America at ECI. "A2D's solutions in education, government and other demanding markets benefit from always-on, robust, and efficient solutions. The partnership has been extremely successful, and we look forward to seeing our work with A2D have lasting impacts on both rural and urban communities."

About A2D

A2D is an open-access Network Operator and CLEC. We develop open access networks that uniquely enable us to transport the broadband-based services to any household, business or government agency that is connected directly to any one of our all-optical Middle/Last Mile Networks. Our core objective is to implement service provider neutral Fiber Networks within distressed areas. We will not only improve connectivity, we will continue to help each community leverage our network to stimulate economic development as well as improve social services via telehealth, distance learning, workforce training and smart utility access. Additional information about A2D is available at http://www.a2dinc.com & www.ecommunitynetworks.org.

About ECI

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical infrastructures as well as data center operators. Along with its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network management, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, and a range of professional services. ECI's ELASTIC solutions ensure open, future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing needs of tomorrow.

For more information visit www.ecitele.com.

