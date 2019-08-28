ECI Publishes New Sustainability Report: The Future is ELASTIC

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI®, a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, today released its 2018 Sustainability Report, The Future is Elastic. This is ECI's eighth annual report written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Core Option. The report outlines how ECI supports and delivers innovative solutions and outstanding customer service, while operating responsibly and in support of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"With 2020 deemed the year of 5G, technology - and specifically connectivity - will set the foundation for a more sustainable world. Although there are still many questions about this next generation of connectivity, we know that our customers need solutions for today and long into the future. This principle lies at the core of sustainability," said Darryl Edwards, CEO and President of ECI.

ECI continued to prepare customers around the world for 5G in 2018 with a suite of intuitive solutions. Building blocks include a variety of network slicing technologies, which will be key to reliable, low-latency services. Aiming to provide customers with flexible solutions that suit both their current business goals and future 5G plans, ECI has built its portfolio to better serve and empower customers to easily harness the breadth of potential this next generation has to offer.

"Innovation at the speed of business is front of mind for every organization, but sustainability must play a part," added Edwards. "At ECI, we've woven this into the fiber of our business: operating ethically, uplifting the local community and taking care of our people and environment. For eight years running, we are proud to herald our progress in promoting a sustainable future based on ELASTIC networking practices."

Data highlights from the ECI report:

89% of top tier customers described their overall experience with ECI as excellent or very good

of top tier customers described their overall experience with ECI as excellent or very good Quality of delivery performance improved to 99.96% in 2018, reaching an all-time high

in 2018, reaching an all-time high Maintained a 70% performance score on ECI's TL9000 Quality Index target , surpassing average industry scores

performance score on ECI's , surpassing average industry scores Ranked Platinum Plus in the annual Business for Social Responsibility ("Maala") ranking in Israel – the highest possible ranking for the tenth consecutive year

in the annual Business for Social Responsibility ("Maala") ranking in – the highest possible ranking for the tenth consecutive year Achieved 4% reduction in energy consumption and in greenhouse gas emissions in 2018 versus 2017

reduction in energy consumption and in greenhouse gas emissions in 2018 versus 2017 Received a Gold ranking "advanced level" score in the EcoVadis 2018 CSR Rating

"advanced level" score in the EcoVadis 2018 CSR Rating Achieved 53% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions since 2009

reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions since 2009 In 2018, 24% of ECI's car fleet in Israel were hybrids, delivering an 18% reduction in fuel consumption and 17% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, versus 2017

of ECI's car fleet in were hybrids, delivering an reduction in fuel consumption and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, versus 2017 ECI employees spent 4,058 hours volunteering in the local community

hours volunteering in the local community ECI invested over 44,700 hours invested in employee training

invested in employee training Received a "B" score in the 2018 CDP Supplier Engagement Platform

For more information about ECI's sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives, please visit: http://www.ecitele.com/corporate-responsibility/. For the full sustainability report, click here.

