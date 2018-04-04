ECI Releases Neptune (NPT) 1300 a Compact High-Capacity Metro Aggregation Platform

Metro networks are a point of convergence for traffic from residential, business and mobile backhauling services. Today's metro networks are rapidly evolving due to trends in mobility, the move to the cloud and growing consumption of high-bandwidth services like video and gaming. Future 5G networks are expected to compound the situation due to the explosion of connected devices and wide variety of new types of services.

The NPT-1300 is an IP/MPLS packet aggregation platform optimized to support next generation metro networks. Its exceptional density means it can support up to 1Tbps capacity in a 3RU shelf today, and ready to support 1.6T in the future. A large number of interfaces, including a range of coherent 100G/200G interfaces, allow the NPT-1300 to meet all of the service demands in the metro network. Moreover, integrated optical support, OTN mapping and IPoDWDM enable more efficient transport with seamless hand off to the optical layer, when and where needed.

The NPT-1300 is well suited for a wide variety of applications and networking scenarios, including mobile backhaul (3G, 4G and 5G), wholesale service delivery, residential multiplay, metro aggregation and business VPN connectivity services. It provides unmatched multiservice, carrier-grade redundancy and service assurance, as well as Elastic MPLS – a mix of both IP and TP - and Segment Routing, essential for the next generation of dynamic networks.

"Metro networks need to adapt to a surge in IP-based services and massive demand in all areas. Service providers cannot wait for the next 5G investment cycle to upgrade their metro capabilities," said Jimmy Mizrahi, head of global portfolio at ECI. "The NPT-1300 supports high-capacity metro aggregation and fits nicely between our NPT-1200 small aggregation appliance, and the NPT-1800 targeting the metro core. ECI's Elastic MPLS provides the flexibility to allow network operators to choose the packet transport technology they require — MPLS, Ethernet or Segment Routing, or any combination of these — making NPT-1300 a truly multiservice platform."

The NPT-1300 joins ECI's growing Neptune product family, able to cost-efficiently support diverse service needs on right-size platforms that can be grown with in-service expansions, embedded NFVi hardware and SDN. As with all ECI's transport products, NPT-1300 enjoys real-time control via the ECI Muse™ software suite and enjoys a variety of service and networking applications aimed to simplify service delivery and automate network operations. Moreover, the Neptune line comes equipped with open APIs (NETCONF/YANG), ensuring true openness and interoperability.

The NPT-1300 will be officially launched at booth #211/212 at MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress in Paris, April 10-14, where the NPT-1800 will participate in the EANTC Interoperability Showcase.

For more technical specifications and other information about the NPT-1300, please visit our website or download our brochure.

ABOUT ECI

ECI is a global provider of elastic network solutions to CSPs, critical infrastructures as well as data center operators. Along with its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network management, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, and a range of professional services. ECI's elastic solutions ensure open, future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing needs of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.ecitele.com.

Press Contact



OneChocolate for ECI Telecom

+1-415-989-9803

ecitelecom@onechocolatecomms.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eci-releases-neptune-npt-1300-a-compact-high-capacity-metro-aggregation-platform-300623966.html

SOURCE ECI Telecom

Related Links

http://www.ecitele.com

