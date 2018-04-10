ECI Showcasing Segment Routing (SR) Capabilities in Paris

Every year, vendors meet at the interoperability showcase to participate in a variety of tests and schemes dedicated to attest to the interoperability of networking solutions. This year, ECI participated in tests that best highlighted the programmability and interoperability of its solutions, focusing on Segment Routing (SR), as well as resiliency and monitoring to support services with tight service level agreement (SLA) guarantees.

"Today's demands for coverage and capacity are growing exponentially, putting more strain on current metro networks. This trend will only continue as we move toward the future of 5G. Service providers are tasked with maximizing current investments, and this means having flexibility to incorporate new equipment without the stress of wondering about interoperability," said Jimmy Mizrahi, ECI's EVP of Global Portfolio. "Providing open, secure, vendor-agnostic solutions tailored easily to the individual service provider requirements is a core tenant of ECI's ELASTIC Network Strategy. This is yet another step on the path for ECI in the 5G space. We see segment routing as a key capability of network infrastructures, now and in the future."

SR is becoming the emerging standard to enable traffic engineering in MPLS and IPv6 environments. Moreover, to ensure resiliency, SR needs to include a repair mechanism that can restore end-to-end connectivity in the event of a link failure. ECI successfully participated in the Segment Routing Anycast Segment, Segment Routing Per-CoS into Multi-Plane Networks, FRR/LFA (Fast Re-Route/Loop-Free Alternates) and TI/LFA (Topology Independent/Loop-Free Alternates), effectively rerouting traffic via the backup path.

Mr. Mizrahi continued, "ECI's Neptune (NPT) packet transport solutions meet evolving customer needs for innovative products and services, and its Elastic MPLS capabilities offer customers flexibility in choosing between MPLS and now Segment Routing capabilities easily – even allowing a combination of the technologies in the same device. Furthermore, open APIs (NETCONF/YANG) ensure our products can be incorporated into any SDN environment. Interoperability testing has always been a central component of our product development."

ECI's solutions will be displayed at EANTC's interoperability showcase during MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress in Paris. ECI experts will be on hand at booth #211/212 to launch the latest addition to the Neptune family (NPT-1300) and to further explain about ECI's packet solutions for the metro and beyond. ECI's Jonathan Homa, Senior Director of Portfolio Marketing, will be speaking about "SPs Need to 'Go (Cloud) Native' to Revolutionize Telecom Services Management & Orchestration" on Thursday, April 12 during the NFV & 5G track.

ABOUT EANTC

EANTC (European Advanced Networking Test Center) is internationally recognized as one of the world's leading independent test centers for telecommunication technologies. Based in Berlin, Germany, the company offers vendor-neutral consultancy and realistic, reproducible high-quality testing services since 1991. Customers include leading network equipment manufacturers, tier-1 service providers, large enterprises and governments worldwide. EANTC's proof of concept, acceptance tests and network audits cover established and next-generation fixed and mobile network technologies. http://www.eantc.com

ABOUT ECI

ECI is a global provider of elastic network solutions to CSPs, critical infrastructures as well as data center operators. Along with its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network management, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, and a range of professional services. ECI's elastic solutions ensure open, future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.ecitele.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

