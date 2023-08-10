ECI Unveils Global Business Integrity Library to Promote Corporate ESG Efforts

News provided by

ECO (Ethics and Compliance Initiative)

10 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

Business Leaders can Improve Their ESG Efforts by Evaluating Similar Organizations

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI (Ethics & Compliance Initiative), the leading organization defining the future of business integrity, has compiled a searchable library of ESG, sustainability, and corporate impact reports from over 100 of the largest companies[1] in the world. Each report tells the story of an individual company's environmental, social, and governance efforts. Collectively, these reports provide a snapshot of common approaches and reveal both the priorities of the larger business community and the tenor of the evolving ESG movement. The initial release of the library is intended to be a starting place; companies are encouraged to submit their reports to ECI so that they can be included in the database.

Continue Reading

"It's a privilege to support ECI in its commitment to business integrity, through this new initiative toward sharing global best-practices toward ESG's highest and best use – from the strategic to the tactical, and across industries," said Mary Beth West, FPRCA, initial funder of the library project.  

Ms. West, whose 30-year career has included advocacy for governance reform and communications ethics in the U.S. public relations industry, added "I urge executives across consulting, corporate, governmental and non-profit sectors to engage with ECI's offerings, certainly including the ECI Business Integrity Library, as well as ECI's proprietary research, professional development, and certifications to build ethically strong governance – leading to authentic stakeholder relationships and brand reputations."

The Business Integrity Library is searchable by features like use of a particular reporting framework, prioritization of environmental issues, company size or industry, and more. Dr. Patricia J. Harned, CEO, shared, "ECI's Business Integrity Library will provide our members with easy access to information from industry leaders and a deeper sense of how leading companies articulate their ESG priorities and efforts."

Moving forward, ECI plans to add further functionality including a ratings system to the Library, allowing for a crowd-sourced element of report evaluation that will increase the platform's efficiency and usefulness for members. ECI members across the globe are encouraged to take advantage of this member benefit today and submit any ESG reports from their own companies for evaluation and inclusion.  

About Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI)
ECI is the leading organization in defining business integrity to make the world a better, more ethical place. We provide ethics and compliance professionals with the tools they need to become great leaders, build exceptional teams, and create ethical workplaces that set the highest standard. We equip companies and organizations for success by giving them the confidence that they are doing the right thing, and the intelligence to anticipate what is coming around the corner. For more information about ECI and to become a member visit www.ethics.org.

SOURCE ECO (Ethics and Compliance Initiative)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.