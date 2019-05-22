ECI Unveils Muse Virtualized SD-WAN Solution

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI®, a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, announces today a virtualized SD-WAN solution as the latest addition to its Muse™ software suite. Muse SD-WAN provides application-aware automatic WAN path control, dynamic BW control, traffic policy and optimization, and advanced security capabilities within a single integrated solution. It runs as a virtualized application on either ECI or third-party uCPE.

Until now, enterprises have utilized relatively expensive VPNs to assure their organization's WAN traffic. However, digital transformation and the resulting mass migration of applications and software into private, public and hybrid clouds have made this option prohibitively expensive. SD-WANs are fast becoming the preferred approach to continuously optimize this traffic and balance between performance and cost. Muse brings the SD-WAN into today's digital age by offering the solution virtually as a VNF, which can run alongside a variety of other VNFs, on any commercial off-the-shelf uCPE hardware. The solution can provide the services over a variety of WAN interfaces, including LTE and a variety of fixed line interfaces with fail-over capabilities.

Key features of Muse™ SD-WAN include:

Flexible to SP needs: With ECI's open, operation systems infrastructure, VNFs can be run on ECI or any third-party, commercial off-the-shelf platform, allowing service providers to deploy SD-WAN in the most economical way to maximize profitability.

With ECI's open, operation systems infrastructure, VNFs can be run on ECI or any third-party, commercial off-the-shelf platform, allowing service providers to deploy SD-WAN in the most economical way to maximize profitability. Best-in-class, customizable service: With SD-WAN as the foundation, customers can selectively add on other virtualized business communications services they need – per uCPE location -- including voice, video, security, WAN optimization, DDoS, encryption and IT applications such as storage services.

With SD-WAN as the foundation, customers can selectively add on other virtualized business communications services they need – per uCPE location -- including voice, video, security, WAN optimization, DDoS, encryption and IT applications such as storage services. Powerful orchestration and automation: ECI's robust, cloud-native domain orchestration platform means service providers can easily design, deploy, manage and operate the service lifecycles of all virtualized business communication services.

ECI's robust, cloud-native domain orchestration platform means service providers can easily design, deploy, manage and operate the service lifecycles of all virtualized business communication services. Open and future-ready: Based on European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) standards, open architectures and open APIs, ECI solutions can be easily transported to any virtualized environment, ensuring simple migration to future 5G environments.

"Digital transformation is top of mind for much of the C-suite, which is combatting increasingly complex operations with the need to streamline costs, augment revenues and retain customers. This is why we designed our SD-WAN solution to help service providers meet the needs of their lucrative business customers, wherever they decide to run their applications," said Erez Zelikovitz, ECI's head of SDN and NFV line of business. "The solution is a win-win for businesses and service providers alike. The 'SD-WAN on uCPE' combination enables businesses with on-demand modification as their needs change. Moreover, service providers can now expand their solution offering, which can increase customer satisfaction and retention, while developing a pipeline for value-added service revenues – a critical benefit to helping them remain competitive."

To learn more about ECI's virtual business services, download our application note here or visit: https://www.ecitele.com/mercury-nfv-solutions/.

About ECI

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical industries, and data center operators. With the advent of 5G, IoT, and smart everything, traffic demands are increasing dramatically, and network operators must make smart choices as they evolve their infrastructure. ECI's Elastic Services Platform leverages our programmable packet and optical networking solutions, along with our service-driven software suite and virtualization capabilities, to provide a robust yet flexible solution for any application. ECI solutions are tailored for the needs of today, yet flexible enough to meet the challenges of tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.ecitele.com.

