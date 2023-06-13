eCIFM® Announces Second Patent Award for eCIFM® On The Go! (OTG!) Mobile app

eCIFM Solutions Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 12:42 ET

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. (eCIFM®) IBM Gold-Accredited IBM business partner and developer of eCIFM On The Go! mobile applications, is pleased to announce that eCIFM was awarded its second US Patent, No. 11,399,061 B2 for the innovative technology of the underlying foundation for On The Go! Mobile Applications. The first patent, US Patent No. 10,924,546 B2 was awarded February 16, 2021.

eCIFM OTG! mobile apps include:
The OTG! Mobile applications are built on one code base from which multiple native mobile apps are generated to support Android and iOS phones and tablets. The applications communicate directly with Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) without the need for a staging server. This technology is key to performing work in both online and offline mode.

PATENT TECHNOLOGY: A mobile device may comprise at least one memory that consists of the application instructions and a state container. The instructions may cause the mobile device to perform operations such as: creating, while in an offline mode, a local update packet; establishing a network connection with the remote server, thereby causing the mobile device to enter an online mode; synchronizing the memory of the mobile device with the remote server and comparing a first timestamp of the local update packet with a second timestamp of the remote update packet.

The OTG! Mobile offering is an application suite that consists of eight integrated apps used by supervisors, technicians, inspectors, and space planners to manage facilities, assets and employee moves. OTG! allows organizations to "Untether their Workforce" while providing increased accessibility for mobile employees. "This revolutionary technology provides users with all the key information required to complete their tasks when they are away from their desks whether they are connected or disconnected from the internet," said Cher Nicastro, VP of Development at eCIFM®.

About eCIFM Solutions Inc.

eCIFM® is a Systems Integrator for all leading IWMS applications. Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a Gold-Accredited IBM TRIRIGA Business Partner and an Eptura (Archibus and iOFFICE), ServiceNow and Nuvolo Business Partner, providing services for organizations looking to improve their real estate portfolios and workplace management. eCIFM® is a global company with offices in USA, Australia, Hong Kong and India. Verdantix, an independent analyst research firm, featured eCIFM Solutions as one of the top 13 system integrators for IWMS in the world. Verdantix recognized eCIFM for "a unique IWMS platform and mobile implementation package" in their 2021 Green Quadrant Report. Verdantix featured eCIFM in the 2022 Buyer's Guide: Workplace System Integrators.

Media Contact:

Kelly Vento, Marketing Manager
eCIFM Solutions Inc.
[email protected]
(248) 935-5870

www.ecifm.co

SOURCE eCIFM Solutions Inc.

