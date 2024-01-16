eCIFM® Announces Third Patent Award for eCIFM® On The Go! (OTG!) Mobile app

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. ( eCIFM® ), IBM Gold-Accredited business partner and developer of eCIFM's On The Go! mobile applications, is pleased to announce that eCIFM was awarded its third US Patent, No. 11,782,698 B2 entitled "STATE CONTAINER SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM AND METHOD." The patent, granted on October 10, 2023, was issued for the innovative technology of the underlying foundation for On The Go! Mobile Applications. The first patent (US Patent No. 10,924,546 B2) was awarded February 16, 2021, and the second patent (US Patent No. 11,399,061 B2) was awarded July 26, 2022.

The patented OTG! Mobile applications are built on one code base from which multiple native mobile apps are generated to support all Android and iOS devices. The applications communicate directly with the Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) without the need for a staging server. This technology is key to performing work in both online and offline mode.

Along with receiving a third patent for the OTG! Mobile solution, eCIFM has added "Projects On The Go!" to the solution's robust application suite giving users eight integrated applications to choose from. With Projects On The Go! users can define their own facility checklists enabling their project teams the ultimate flexibility in defining the data that is important to gather while in the field. Users can update their assigned schedules tasks and complete review lists defined by their organization for their facilities projects.

The full OTG! Mobile application suite consists of eight integrated apps used by supervisors, technicians, inspectors, and space planners to manage facilities, assets and employee moves. OTG! allows organizations to "Untether their Workforce" while providing increased accessibility for mobile employees. "This revolutionary technology provides users with all the key information required to complete their work when they are away from their desks whether they are connected or disconnected from the internet," said Cher Nicastro, VP of Development at eCIFM®.

eCIFM OTG! mobile apps include:

Projects On The Go!

Services On The Go!

Supervisor On The Go!

Space On The Go!

Inspections On The Go!

Inventory On The Go!

Requests On The Go!

Services On The Go!

About eCIFM Solutions Inc.

eCIFM® is a Systems Integrator for all leading IWMS applications. Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a Gold-Accredited IBM TRIRIGA Business Partner and an Eptura (Archibus and iOFFICE) and ServiceNow Business Partner, providing services for organizations looking to improve their real estate portfolios and workplace management. eCIFM® is a global company with offices in USA, Australia, Hong Kong and India. Verdantix, an independent analyst research firm, in their 2023 report featured eCIFM Solutions as one of the top 7 system integrators for IWMS in the world. Verdantix recognized eCIFM for "a unique IWMS platform and mobile implementation package" in their 2021 Green Quadrant Report. Verdantix featured eCIFM in the 2022 Buyer's Guide: Workplace System Integrators.

Media Contact:

Kelly Vento, Marketing Manager

eCIFM Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

(248) 935-5870

SOURCE eCIFM Solutions Inc.