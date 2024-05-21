eCIFM® Expands AI Offering with watsonx.ai

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. (eCIFM® ), IBM Gold-Accredited business partner and developer of eCIFM's On The Go! mobile applications, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its offerings to include IBM's watsonx.ai. watsonx.ai brings together generative AI capabilities powered by foundational models and traditional machine learning to meet client needs. Additionally, eCIFM has integrated watsonx.ai into its On The Go! Mobile applications to deliver AI-powered work task estimation and live troubleshooting for field technicians. eCIFM holds three US Patents for the innovative technology of the underlying foundation for On The Go! Mobile Applications.

eCIFM® is a Systems Integrator for all leading IWMS applications. Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a Gold-Accredited IBM TRIRIGA Business Partner and an Eptura (Archibus and iOFFICE) and ServiceNow Business Partner, providing services for organizations looking to improve their real estate portfolios and workplace management. eCIFM® is a global company with offices in USA, Australia, Hong Kong and India. Verdantix, an independent analyst research firm, in their 2023 report featured eCIFM Solutions as one of the top 7 system integrators for IWMS in the world. Verdantix recognized eCIFM for "a unique IWMS platform and mobile implementation package" in their 2021 Green Quadrant Report. Verdantix featured eCIFM in the 2022 Buyer's Guide: Workplace System Integrators.

