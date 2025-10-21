ECIJA Presents "Pearl Odyssey" in Dubai: Introducing the 145-Carat "Pearl of Guadalupe"

Natural pearls take center stage in the GCC region

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECIJA, a leader in rare natural pearls and vintage jewelry, will present the next chapter of its acclaimed "Pearl Odyssey" at Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGTD), taking place November 11–13, 2025 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

At the heart of the showcase is the 145-carat saltwater natural pearl, the "Pearl of Guadalupe." Formed entirely by nature, this extraordinary pearl reflects ECIJA's commitment to presenting the world's rarest ocean treasures on the global stage.

The Pearl of Guadalupe

"Natural pearls are not manufactured; they are gifts of nature that transcend time — discovered, cherished, and shared," said Aylene Norris, Founder of ECIJA. "I love what I do and am passionate about sharing the rarity and beauty of natural pearls. The Pearl of Guadalupe is more than a gem; it represents rarity, endurance, and legacy."

Alongside the Pearl of Guadalupe, ECIJA will feature a curated selection of Natural Oyster pearls, Melo, Abalone, Quahog, Cassis, and other exotic pearls, together with vintage and estate jewelry of cultural and historical significance. Each piece will be presented with provenance and story, reinforcing ECIJA's focus on education and stewardship.

The showcase invites buyers, collectors, and designers to experience the collection and book private appointments. ECIJA's booth at JGTD is positioned to be a gathering point for those seeking new perspectives on natural pearls in the luxury sphere.

Invitation to Designers & Trade Partners

Private appointments may be arranged upon request.

About ECIJA

ECIJA is a California-based company specializing in natural pearls, gemstones, and jewelry, trusted by designers, collectors, museums, and industry leaders. Dedicated to stewardship and excellence, ECIJA showcases rare pearls and curated vintage heirloom pieces that embody timeless beauty and legacy.

