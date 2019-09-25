ECI's Converged Interconnect Network Solution for Cable Operators

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI® , a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, announces the availability of its Converged Interconnect Network (CIN) solution for cable operators. ECI's solution is the first step in the transition to a distributed access architecture (DAA), enabling the consolidation of multiple service types (e.g. cable, broadband and business services) onto multi-service transport platforms. This consolidation streamlines operations, dramatically reduces costs, and improves customer experience. Equally important, the ECI solution provides a future-ready aggregation solution on which cable operators can launch new, high value services, including 5G backhaul.

As the appetite for bandwidth continues to grow, multiple system operators (MSOs) are transitioning from centralized access architectures to distributed access architectures. The transition not only requires decentralizing and virtualizing head-end functionality but also streamlining the transport and aggregation networks. This includes transitioning from many separate solutions, each for a different type of service, to multi-service platforms capable of supporting many services with different service profiles and requirements.

"With next generation CIN solutions, MSOs are in a prime position to simplify operations while delivering additional services to their customers. As MSOs face challenges on multiple fronts in today's competitive market, having a scalable, reliable CIN solution helps them stay several steps ahead of the game," said Jimmy Mizrahi, Head of Global Portfolio at ECI. "At the heart of ECI's offering are our flexible, scalable, multi-service platforms that bridge the gap between the needs of today and tomorrow. Our unique Elastic MPLS provides the right level of flexibility and determinism to support any service: business, residential and mobile, including 5G."

The ECI solution makes use of the company's Neptune multi-service product line to provide a unified packet aggregation network. The Neptune product line includes a range of multi-service platforms that can be deployed across the network, from a street cabinet to the head-end office. ECI's unique Elastic MPLS combines support for IP/MPLS, MPLS-TP and Ethernet on the same platform and enables the stitching between these domains, as required. Elastic MPLS also allows for smooth migration of existing services while supporting new service types in the future. The platforms come with flexible, high capacity (nx100G), long-range interfaces which permit a reduction in the number of core nodes and sites.

Moreover, the Neptune form factors have been optimized for installation in street cabinets with reduced power consumption, reduced noise generation, hardened design and extended temperature range (from -25° C to +65° C). The compact design (300mm deep with all front access) and high density pluggable cards, ensure they maximize density per footprint. To learn more, visit: https://www.ecitele.com/productcat/neptune/

ECI will showcase its CIN solutions along with partner Rincon Technology in booth No. 2231 at Cable-Tec Expo 2019 in New Orleans, from September 30 to October 3.

