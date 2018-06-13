ECI's Muse Multivendor NMS Simplifies Operations in Multivendor Networks

The Muse multivendor NMS module provides complete end-to-end visibility and control of network elements and even provides a centralized management system for network elements that do not currently have their own management systems deployed. Devices can be managed directly under the module or elements can be managed under ECI's LightSOFT® network management system. With the multivendor NMS, management of resources is made simple with an advanced ergonomically designed GUI (graphical user interface) and on-screen tools which accelerate operational activities. Integrated network assurance allows operators to rapidly identify network failures and initiate the correct actions the first time, to maintain maximized service continuity and availability.

"Today's telecommunications networks are becoming more and more multivendor as customers are increasingly demanding best-in-class solutions for each aspect of their network. Now, 5G is around the corner and this will place added pressures on the network. Network operators need to meet this demand while building the network towards the future, all while maximizing current network investments and resources," said Gali Malkiel, head of software line of business at ECI. "Operators should not be limited to deciding on an investment solely based on the technology currently being deployed. They need to be empowered to build a network using the best technologies available to provide the best experience to customers while ensuring the best return on investment."

The multivendor NMS provides a comprehensive visual status of all network elements. It also accelerates mean time to repair (MTTR) by allowing operators to localize faults quickly and perform right-first-time repair procedures.

This is yet another module made available through the Muse modular software suite and ECI's overarching Elastic Services Platform launched earlier this year with the purpose of introducing increased functionality and automation, better performance and faster time to market. By leveraging ECI's industry leading management systems, in conjunction with SDN applications and NFV based solutions, the Muse software suite addresses separately the service and network management levels. Most importantly, the tools simplify complex operations, which will be part and parcel of tomorrow's IoT and 5G requirements.

For more information about ECI's Muse platform, or other ELASTIC network solutions, please visit: http://www.ecitele.com/muse-applications/.

ABOUT ECI

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical infrastructures as well as data center operators. Along with its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network management, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, and a range of professional services. ECI's ELASTIC solutions ensure open, future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing needs of tomorrow.

For more information download our brochure or visit http://www.ecitele.com/network-management/.

Press Contact

OneChocolate for ECI Telecom

+1-415-989-9803

ecitelecom@onechocolatecomms.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecis-muse-multivendor-nms-simplifies-operations-in-multivendor-networks-300665096.html

SOURCE ECI Telecom

Related Links

http://www.ecitele.com

