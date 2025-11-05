Eckerd Connects Opens Access to Funding for Food Assistance Needs Nationwide

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of families across the nation face growing financial uncertainty, Eckerd Connects is expanding its Success Awards program to help individuals and families in crisis due to food insecurity.

For nearly 60 years, Eckerd Connects has provided a lifeline to children, youth, adults, and families through education, workforce development, and community-based services. Today, that mission continues—helping those most affected by current economic disruptions with immediate relief and long-term support.

Through its privately-funded Success Awards, Eckerd Connects offers direct assistance to the youth, children and families it serves to overcome barriers such as food insecurity, transportation challenges, and housing instability—issues that prevent individuals from achieving sustainable employment and self-sufficiency. Success Awards provide individuals with up to $5,000 for transitional, vocational, and educational pursuits. However, in such unprecedented times, Eckerd Connects' is expanding its Success Awards to ensure families experiencing the most significant need can access essential resources right away.

"Eckerd Connects was founded on the belief that when people have access to a strong community of support, they can build a better future for themselves and their families," said Michael D. Smith, President and CEO of Eckerd Connects. "In times like these, our role is simple: to stand with our neighbors, offer hope, and make sure no family faces hardship alone."

Eckerd Connects delivers job training and community-based services across 20 states and the District of Columbia, including Job Corps, foster care, juvenile justice and Early Head Start. As a leading national non-profit, Eckerd's mission is to empower individuals and strengthen families through life-changing opportunities. In addition, Eckerd Connects' workforce development programs operate in 14 states, helping people build the skills and confidence needed to secure meaningful employment. Many of these programs are co-located with other social service providers, creating a one-stop environment where participants can access multiple forms of support in a single location.

How to Help

Those who wish to support families in need can donate directly to Eckerd Connects' Success Awards program at Eckerd.org/Success-Awards. Every contribution helps provide essentials like groceries, transportation, and emergency assistance to help families find stability and hope. For more information, contact Trish Jones at 727-461-2990 or [email protected].

About Eckerd Connects

Eckerd Connects is a national nonprofit organization that empowers individuals and strengthens families through workforce development, job training, and community-based services. Operating in 20 states and the District of Columbia, Eckerd Connects serves over 250,000 people annually, helping them overcome barriers and build brighter futures. Its programs include career readiness, residential Job Corps campuses, and wraparound support for families navigating foster care, housing instability, and more.

