Eckert & Ziegler and PharmaLogic Sign Reservation Agreement for Supply of Therapeutic Radioisotope Actinium-225

PharmaLogic Holdings Corp

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

BERLIN and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) and PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic") have signed a reservation agreement for the supply of the therapeutic radioisotope Actinium-225 (Ac-225). Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaLogic will have access to Eckert & Ziegler's high-purity, non-carrier-added Actinium-225 for the labeling of radiopharmaceuticals for research and development work and commercial use.

Logos for Eckert & Ziegler and PharmaLogic Holdings Corp

Actinium-225 is used as an active substance in cancer treatment. The radioisotope emits powerful, high-energy alpha particles with short penetration depths, enabling precise treatment of tumor cells, including elusive micro-metastases, with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue. Clinical and market experts expect the demand of Actinium-225 to increase significantly over the next decade.

"The supply of Actinium-225 has been limited for years, slowing both clinical research activities and commercial use," stated Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler. "We have taken steps to improve this with the establishment of our own Ac-225 production facilities and are pleased to now support PharmaLogic's activities to expand the use of Ac-225 based radiopharmaceuticals."

"Consistent with our mission to bring transformative radiopharmaceuticals to patients, increased access to key radioisotope Ac-225 is crucial for our organization and pharmaceutical partners," explained Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic. "Our agreement with Eckert & Ziegler will ensure our programs can progress efficiently and enable patient access to the latest therapies."

Eckert & Ziegler will establish GMP-compliant production of larger quantities of Ac-225 in 2024. Subsequently, the submission of a Drug Master File to the United States Food & Drug Administration is planned.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

About PharmaLogic
PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery to commercialization through a top-tier network of radiopharmacies in North America. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com

