Eckhart Tolle Launches Eckhart Tolle Now: A Major Evolution of His Global Community, with Live Teachings and the Only Official Eckhart AI

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eckhart Tolle is widely recognized as one of the most inspiring and visionary spiritual teachers in the world. With his international bestsellers, The Power of Now and A New Earth, translated into 52 languages, he has introduced millions to the joy and freedom of living life in the present moment. Today, Eckhart Teachings and Sounds True announced the launch of the new and enhanced Eckhart Tolle Now, a membership platform and OTT app designed to support Eckhart's global community on the spiritual awakening journey.

The new Eckhart Tolle Now expands access to his transformative teachings, building on a community that already spans more than 115 countries.

"This launch represents the third major evolution of the membership community we originally introduced as Eckhart Tolle TV in 2008," said Erin Jacobson, President of Eckhart Teachings. "From the beginning, our intention has been to make Eckhart's teachings easily accessible to people around the world so they can turn to them whenever they need support. With Eckhart Tolle Now and the addition of the new Eckhart AI, people can explore the teachings, ask questions about their own life situations, and receive guidance that helps reduce unnecessary suffering created by an overactive mind."

Developed in partnership between Eckhart Teachings and Sounds True, the platform, powered by Uscreen's video streaming, subscription, and community infrastructure, integrates with Delphi's advanced AI technology to create a consciously designed digital experience. A core new feature is Eckhart AI, which is grounded in his complete archive of teachings and decades of recordings and talks. For the first time, anyone can engage with Eckhart AI and have personalized conversations anytime, anywhere.

Allison Yazdian, CEO of Uscreen, said, "We are proud to power Eckhart Tolle Now and the integration with Delphi AI to deepen and scale Eckhart Tolle's impact globally. Integrating video, community, and AI conversation into a single membership app experience allows Eckhart's teachings to become more accessible, interactive, and present in people's daily lives."

"One of the most powerful aspects of this collaboration is the ability to meet people in their own language," added Dara Lardjevardian, Co-Founder of Delphi. "Delphi's platform enables Eckhart's AI to understand, interact, and communicate across more than 40 languages through voice and text, allowing a truly global audience to engage with his teachings in their native language."

"As technology and AI evolve so rapidly, we wanted to honor both the promise and responsibility of this moment," said Sibyl Chavis, CEO of Sounds True. "We stayed closely aligned with Eckhart's teachings throughout, ensuring this platform doesn't simply deliver content, but also invites moments of silence, stillness, and opportunities to step away and return to what is most essential."

About Eckhart Teachings

Founded shortly after the publication of The Power of Now, Eckhart Teachings shares the transformative work of Eckhart Tolle in support of the awakening of human consciousness. Today, it produces global events and reaches millions worldwide through digital programs, courses, podcasts, and Eckhart's membership community, Eckhart Tolle Now. Through the teachings of Eckhart Tolle and Kim Eng, the organization remains dedicated to fostering awareness, presence, and conscious living around the world. Learn more at eckharttollenow.com.

About Sounds True

Sounds True is a mission-driven learning and media company and a recognized leader in wellbeing, personal growth, and spiritual transformation. Partnering with the world's foremost wisdom teachers and best-selling authors, the company reaches millions worldwide with its unique programs, digital learning experiences, and worldwide events. Sounds True is a Public Benefit Corporation and also the home of the Sounds True Foundation. Learn more at soundstrue.com.

About Uscreen

Uscreen is a leading membership platform built for video creators and brands. The company powers thousands of streaming apps and online communities worldwide, enabling creators to monetize their video content through subscription-based membership businesses. With fully branded OTT apps, community features, and integrated subscription tools, Uscreen helps creators turn their expertise and content into scalable, recurring revenue businesses. Learn more at uscreen.tv.

About Delphi

Delphi empowers thought leaders and public figures to create Digital Minds, AI-powered versions of themselves grounded in their authentic body of work. The result is personalized conversations at scale through messaging and voice calls, creating meaningful dialogue where it couldn't exist before. Delphi extends human wisdom and expertise into accessible experiences across a global, multilingual audience. Digital Minds are built to keep full data ownership in the hands of the creator and eliminate hallucinations. Create your Digital Mind at delphi.ai.

SOURCE Sounds True