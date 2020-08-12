Eckrich Debuts New Packaging for Deli Products in Stores Nationwide

Through both qualitative and quantitative market research, Eckrich successfully created a design that breathes new energy into the heritage brand with a modern, approachable look, all with its key consumer top of mind. The designs feature a white background and crisp imagery, displaying the product and information in an organized, eye-catching way. The imagery also showcases the product in a prepared fashion, allowing consumers to see easy ways to create an Eckrich meal at home.

"We're excited to refresh the graphics on our Deli portfolio," stated Laura Koenes, brand manager for Eckrich at Smithfield Foods. "We hope to inspire consumers with new and different ways to use Deli meat in their everyday lives, while also better communicating the product benefits and the quality that they have come to know and trust from Eckrich."

The new packaging will be used for Eckrich's Deli items, including:

Eckrich Deli Poultry - Top-quality chicken and turkey that is cured, glazed, roasted and smoked for the perfect line of flavors.

- Top-quality chicken and turkey that is cured, glazed, roasted and smoked for the perfect line of flavors. Eckrich Deli Ham - The finest cuts of pork that are cured, roasted and smoked for a whole line of flavor profiles, from traditional sweet to hot and spicy styles.

- The finest cuts of pork that are cured, roasted and smoked for a whole line of flavor profiles, from traditional sweet to hot and spicy styles. Eckrich Bologna - Flavorful bologna deli meat is crafted with the finest quality meats for a unique bologna taste.

- Flavorful bologna deli meat is crafted with the finest quality meats for a unique bologna taste. Eckrich Hard Salami - Crafted from high quality pork, beef, and our signature seasonings and then smoked.

Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods. For more information about Eckrich, please visit www.Eckrich.com or follow Eckrich meats on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

