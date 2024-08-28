Eckrich® Launches the Official College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge as Season Kicks Off with Postseason Expansion

Eckrich® has always been dedicated to enhancing the game day experience. Post this

As the title sponsor of the Official CFP Bracket Challenge, Eckrich® is also creating a real 12-pronged Sausage Bracket Skewer, a one-of-a-kind grilling tool that will be awarded to lucky fans who participate in the challenge by filling out a bracket, providing a fun, practical way to enjoy game day. In addition, the selected fan who fills out their bracket correctly will win a trip to the 2025 CFP National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Eckrich® has always been dedicated to enhancing the game day experience. The Official College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge underscores our commitment to bringing college football fans and Eckrich® consumers together for an unforgettable tailgating experience," said Lauren Talbert, senior director of marketing for Eckrich®. "As this year's title sponsor of the Official CFP Bracket Challenge, we couldn't be prouder to kick off another exciting season."

ESPN sports journalists Marty Smith and Molly McGrath join the brand with videos to help explain the new bracket format, which kicked off on Aug. 24, coinciding with the start of the college football season.

Eckrich® continued its partnership with adam&eveDDB New York and Signature Sports Group to bring the Official College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge to life. The agency developed the "Just Add Eckrich®" campaign with the latest 30-second spot, "No Time to Cook Tailgate," which humorously portrays the high-pressure chaos of a cooking competition that can often be felt at your weekly tailgate party. The chef delivers a fully cooked delicious smoked sausage, highlighting how Eckrich® makes game day an easy win.

"Eckrich® has been synonymous with college football for years. Our hope is the Eckrich® Bracket Skewer brings people together on game days to predict which teams make it to playoff. Twelve sausages to represent 12 different teams should make for a delicious debate," said Jason Ashlock, executive creative director for adam&eveDDB New York.

For more information on the Eckrich® CFP Bracket Challenge and to fill yours out today, visit OfficialCFPbracketChallenge.com . The campaign will run through January 20, 2025, the date of the CFP National Championship. To learn more about Eckrich®, please visit www.Eckrich.com and follow Eckrich® on Facebook , X , formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram .

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING A PRIZE. Open to individual, legal residents of U.S. 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of primary residence. Contest begins 8/24/24 at 12:00:00 AM ET and ends 11/12/24 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Odds of winning random drawing will be determined by the number of eligible entries received in each entry period. Void outside the U.S. and where prohibited. Official Rules, including entry details and prize descriptions available at www.OfficialCFPBracketChallenge.com . Sponsored by Smithfield Packaged Meat Sales Corp., 111 Commerce St., Smithfield, VA 23430.

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and X , formerly known as Twitter. Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

ABOUT ADAM&EVEDDB

We are a creative agency based in New York, San Francisco, London, & Berlin. We believe in the power of creativity to unlock business advantage. We are an agency that puts feeling first across every part of the communications journey.

