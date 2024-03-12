Eckuity Capital Closes $150 Million Fund and Appoints New Partner - Top Clinical Oncologist, Dr Victoria Manax Rutson

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eckuity Capital, a New York and London-based growth and venture capital investor, has appointed Dr Victoria Manax Rutson (Dr Manax) as a new Partner of the company. Dr Manax joins the globally focused life science, healthcare and technology focused firm that recently closed its $150 million Fund, that brings strong scientific, medical and business expertise together to partner with companies aiming to deliver positive impact on healthcare outcomes, wellness, and enhancement of the human condition.

Dr Manax is an accomplished medical oncologist with over two decades of expertise in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry, focusing on global drug/device development, nanomedicines, and product launch /commercialization. She has made indelible contributions to the field, particularly in shaping clinical trial landscapes with adaptive platform designs and biomarker integration.

Renowned for her innovative clinical trial designs, Dr Manax played a pivotal role in the development, approval, and launch of billion-dollar products, including the standard of care for pancreatic cancer. Holding multiple leadership/executive positions in companies such as Abraxis Bioscience, Celgene (BMS), MedSurge PI, and Duo Oncology, she has also served as the inaugural Chief Medical Officer for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, earning recognition as a respected panelist among FDA and regulatory agencies worldwide. Effectively overseeing numerous multimillion-dollar global clinical trial programs, Dr Manax holds multiple clinical advisories, chair positions, and patents, exemplifying her commitment to advancing medical science and patient well-being.

"Over the last 16 years, I have actively syndicated and participated in a range of investments, spanning venture debt, medical real estate, and Class A multifamily assets, but at the same time have been advising large pharmaceutical companies on their clinical strategy. Eckuity Capital provides me the opportunity to bring together the things I love doing most. I am very excited about joining Eckuity Capital, the firm has access to phenomenal investment opportunities and has one of the smartest investment strategies I have encountered," said Dr Manax.

"Victoria brings tremendous value to us but particularly to our investments. Clinical trial design has always been the key component of therapeutic success but today, more than ever it is at the heart of value creation – the right language in the product's label can add very significant value and wrong clinical trial strategy can add very significant costs to an early-stage company," said Youssef Sebban, Managing Partner of Eckuity Capital. "We are delighted to welcome Victoria to the team."

About Eckuity Capital

Eckuity Capital is a leading global growth and venture capital investor. Eckuity actively invests in life science, healthcare and tech companies that can deliver a strong positive impact on healthcare outcomes, wellness, and enhancement of the human condition. Based in New York, London, and Paris, the firm brings together a team of global investment professionals with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Eckuity actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs to create value and accelerate success. Eckuity.com

SOURCE Eckuity