Eclaro Selected For The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclaro , a leading IT & business consulting firm announced that they have been selected for The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list produced by IAOP and published annually by FORTUNE Custom Projects. In its fifteenth year, IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 list recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. The 2021 Global Outsourcing list will be showcased in a FORTUNE 500 issue of FORTUNE magazine, in a special advertising feature produced by IAOP.

"Our company works hard to provide talented, dedicated professionals for our clients with our outsourcing services and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way," Eclaro's Principal and Co-Founder, Tom Sheridan said.

"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Eclaro should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."

About Eclaro

Eclaro is a Business and Technology consulting firm headquartered in New York. Founded in 1999, Eclaro offers consulting and custom outsourcing solutions to our clients. Eclaro supports innovative startups to Fortune 50 clients in the United States, Canada, Australia and the Philippines. Eclaro's clients all share the same belief that the Right People are the Answer. For more information visit www.eclaro.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information visit www.IAOP.org.

About The Global Outsourcing 100

As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, IAOP® annually produces subsequent research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions.

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-list are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the industry's best companies. The list includes companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.

Companies of all sizes, from around the world and from across the entire outsourcing industry - can apply for inclusion on this list. IAOP Membership IS NOT REQUIRED, nor is it considered in compiling the final list.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

