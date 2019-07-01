Eclectic Indie Rock Group the Phil Mitchell Band Launches Latest Single "A Nation of Love"

CHICAGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclectic Chicago Indie rock group, the Phil Mitchell Band, has officially launched its latest single "A Nation of Love". The powerfully moving track melds together contemporary and classic rock sounds that toe the line of various genres.

"A Nation of Love" Song - Fourth of July - Phil Mitchell Band Album Cover Quote

Written by lead singer and composer Phil Mitchell, "A Nation of Love" features sharp harmonies with a booming acoustic ambience that encompass listeners. The piano's poignancy drives home the meaning and emotion of the song as the subtle electric guitar strumming brings the track to life. It gives "A Nation of Love" a slightly chaotic feel before being brought back under control.

The single was composed by Mitchell amid the current American sociopolitical environment. Mitchell's aim is to help the United States move beyond its current crossroads and toward healing as a nation through his music.

The launch of "A Nation of Love" coincides with the celebration of American Independence Day on July 4th. According to Mitchell, the celebration of the fourth of July should not just be about America's independence, but also about moving the nation forward to heal it.

Mitchell isn't just an accomplished singer and songwriter, but also an author. His debut book, The Living Spring, was published in 2018 and contains inspirational quotes on life and the world around us. Mitchell has authored more than 70 original quotes along with three music albums. His prolific writing has been praised by music and book reviewers for its power, message, and strength.

The Phil Mitchell Band has been writing and playing live shows since forming in 2004. During their 15 years together performing, the band has released three albums including "Morning Star", "Crossroads", and "America". The band has become well-known for blending a wide range of influences to form its eclectic sound.

"Hopefully, we can move closer together in the future," Mitchell said. "Our attitude towards building hope can make a difference. I hope in some way, "A Nation of Love" can bring people together through the music and lyrics."

The Phil Mitchell Band's "A Nation of Love" can be listened to for free at https://www.philmitchellband.com/ or at https://soundcloud.com/philmitchellband/a-nation-to-love-song . To purchase Phil Mitchell's debut book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/1790891175 .

About Phil Mitchell

Phil Mitchell is a composer, author, and musician from Chicago. Mitchell began writing songs as a child and has written an eclectic range of songs in various styles including jazz, classical, R and B, rock, blues, and country. His band, the Phil Mitchell Band, is made up of musicians from across the Chicagoland area. The band has released three albums including "Morning Star", "Crossroads", and "America".

Contact details

Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Phil Mitchell

773.375.0816

217300@email4pr.com

https://www.philmitchellband.com

https://www.facebook.com/PhilMitchellBand

Listen: https://soundcloud.com/philmitchellband/a-nation-to-love-song

Review: https://thefaulknerreview.wordpress.com/2019/06/27/single-review-come-and-stay-with-me-by-phil-mitchell-band/?fbclid=IwAR35yAYq5X3qerbMAwjRq_yWcpjlz-bfbFdmFEKmQFyVi77DHMKbL8kZ97g

SOURCE Phil Mitchell Band

