EclecticIQ Appoints Jay Zimmet as Chief Revenue Officer

AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EclecticIQ, a leading global threat intelligence, hunting and response technology provider, today announced that Jay Zimmet has joined the leadership team as chief revenue officer (CRO). Zimmet will oversee all revenue activities worldwide, including direct and channel sales, marketing, business development and customer success functions. He will focus on growing corporate revenues in target markets, including Europe, North America and the federal government sector worldwide.

"Jay is a seasoned executive with experience at incumbent and challenger vendors, and has experienced firsthand how quickly cybersecurity solutions must evolve to meet ever-changing threats," said Joep Gommers, CEO of EclecticIQ. "Jay has a deep understanding of the threat intelligence and cybersecurity market and shares our vision about the importance of putting intelligence at the core of cybersecurity solutions. His success in increasing revenues from governments, enterprises and service providers will be a key factor in building momentum for EclecticIQ's expanding portfolio. We are pleased to welcome him to the team."

"EclecticIQ is a dynamic, fast-growing company that provides vital solutions and services for understanding today's complex cybersecurity landscape," said Zimmet. "There is an increasing need for threat intelligence solutions, and I'm looking forward to applying my experience and energy to accelerate our growth trajectory."



Zimmet has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise cybersecurity technology. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer for IntSights, an enterprise threat management platform provider. He also held executive sales positions at CA Technologies, Xceedium (acquired by CA), Verizon Business and NetSec (acquired by Verizon).



About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ is a global threat intelligence, hunting and response technology provider. Its clients are some of the most targeted organizations, globally. To build tomorrow's defenses today, they have to understand the threats against them – and align their efforts and investments to mitigate their risks. EclecticIQ helps governments, large enterprises and service providers manage threat intelligence, create situational awareness and adopt an intelligence-led cybersecurity approach. EclecticIQ extended its focus towards hunting and response with the acquisition of Polylogyx's endpoint technology in 2020. Founded in 2014, EclecticIQ operates globally with offices across Europe, North America, and via value-add partners. More info: www.eclecticiq.com



