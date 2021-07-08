EclecticIQ Endpoint Response 3.0 Released - Improve Cyberdefense with Real-Time Detection & Response

AMSTERDAM, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EclecticIQ, a leading global threat intelligence, hunting, and response technology provider, today announced general availability of EclecticIQ Endpoint Response 3.0. This standalone EDR (endpoint detection and response) solution offers service providers and enterprises real-time visibility, detection, and response capabilities.

EclecticIQ Endpoint Response is designed to improve cyberdefenders' effectiveness and efficiency in threat hunting, monitoring, detection, and incident response. It gives service providers such as incident response (IR) companies and managed security service providers (MSSPs) the broadest investigation and response capabilities from a single agent available. Key features include a single lightweight and customizable osquery-based agent for real-time detection & response; exceptionally broad telemetry coverage for optimized visibility; an easy-to-use alert management and investigation workflow; and full API access to telemetry and response.



"Our release of EclecticIQ Endpoint Response – led by well-known industry veteran and endpoint expert Sridhar Jayanthi – is an important milestone for our company as we strive to meet the escalating cybersecurity requirements of global customers," said Joep Gommers, CEO and founder of EclecticIQ. "It's the first release based our acquisition of PolyLogyx' market-proven technology. It's also an important step in our strategy to expand beyond our traditional leadership in threat intelligence to provide customers with powerful visibility, detection, and response capabilities. Finally, it is paving the way towards a true intelligence-led security solution: our full XDR offering with 'Intelligence at the core.'"



Delivering a targeted endpoint security solution

Adoption of EDR technology is projected to increase over the next few years. According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Endpoint Security Market accounted for $12.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. Growth factors include the proliferation of network-attached endpoints and the tendency of attackers to choose them as easy infiltration points.



Another driver is the trend among small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) to outsource their security services to MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs). As customer volume increases, these providers need improved tools for maximizing services delivery while minimizing effort and costs.



As the most flexible and cost-effective EDR solution for service providers on the market, EclecticIQ Endpoint Response meets this need. As the Chief Product Officer of a global MSSP noted, "We needed an enterprise-ready osquery-based EDR solution offering real-time detection and response capabilities. We also wanted easy integration with our supporting stack. After trying to build enterprise capability from the open source version of osquery, we turned to EclecticIQ Endpoint Response. It checked all the boxes and, most important, it was an easier, faster, cheaper and better solution than building our own tool."



"We are excited to launch the EclecticIQ Endpoint Response 3.0, a malleable tool in the hands of incident responders or SOC analysts. There's nothing more empowering than a tool that can be easily customized for different use cases while requiring minimal training for the service providers," said Sridhar Jayanthi, Senior VP Endpoint. "With this release, we remain focused on ease of operations for analysts and on service provider margins."



About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ is a global provider of threat intelligence, hunting, and response technology and services. The company puts "Intelligence at the core™" of its cybersecurity platform to help customers stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats and outmaneuver attackers. The most heavily targeted organizations in the world, including governments and large enterprises, use EclecticIQ Platform to operationalize threat intelligence; strengthen hunting, detection, and response capabilities; and accelerate collaboration for enhanced security team efficiency. The company supports customers with a global partner ecosystem and a design philosophy based on modularity and open standards. Founded in 2014, EclecticIQ operates worldwide from offices and teams in Europe, the United Kingdom, North America, and India, and through value-added partners.



For more information, visit eclecticiq.com



