EclecticIQ Establishes Engineering Hub in Bengaluru, India

AMSTERDAM, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EclecticIQ, a leading global threat intelligence, hunting, and response technology provider, has opened a new center in Bengaluru, India. The engineering hub will enable EclecticIQ to accelerate research and development of new solutions aimed at empowering customers to optimize cyberthreat detection, conduct successful threat hunting, and respond effectively to attacks. It represents an important milestone in the company's aggressive global growth strategy and builds on the 2021 managed services provider agreement with ASM Technologies and the 2020 acquisition of Polylogyx, which was founded by two McAfee and FireEye veterans, Atul Kabra and Sridhar Jayanthi. Kabra serves as chief architect and managing director of the new engineering hub, and Jayanthi serves as senior vice president, Endpoint Security.

"This investment in research and development capabilities demonstrates our commitment to the region and underscores our intention to continue pushing the boundaries of our technologies. We expect the Bengaluru facility to play a key role in technology innovations of our endpoint technology and beyond as we re-imagine how we detect, hunt for, and respond to rapidly changing cyberthreats" states Joep Gommers, CEO of EclecticIQ.

With the opening of its new R&D center, combined with the ASM Technologies partnership, EclecticIQ is uniquely positioned to help India's government organizations, enterprises, and service providers stay ahead of cyberthreats by putting intelligence at the core of their cyber defenses.

"India, and particularly Bengaluru, is a vibrant center for engineering and cybersecurity expertise," said Kabra. "In today's connected world, every individual, business, and government is affected by cyberthreats, making cybersecurity a crucial domain with an exciting set of challenges to be solved. We hope these challenges will motivate India's pool of talent to join us as we embark on a new stage in our journey to create world-class products and services. At the same time, we plan to play an active part in the nation's technology ecosystem and communities, especially the cybersecurity sector, where we will contribute in every possible way."

During its initial phase, the Bengaluru R&D center will focus on EclecticIQ's endpoint response and extended detection and response (XDR) product lines.

EclecticIQ is a global threat intelligence, hunting, and response technology provider. Its clients are some of the most targeted organizations, globally. To build tomorrow's defenses today, they have to understand the threats against them – and align their efforts and investments to mitigate their risks. EclecticIQ helps governments, large enterprises and service providers manage threat intelligence, create situational awareness and adopt an intelligence-led cybersecurity approach. EclecticIQ extended its focus towards hunting and response with the acquisition of Polylogyx's endpoint technology in 2020. Founded in 2014, EclecticIQ operates globally with offices across Europe, North America, India and via value-add partners. More info: www.eclecticiq.com

