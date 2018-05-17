EclecticIQ joins forces with Pink Elephant South Africa to further drive international expansion

"We are excited to enter the rapidly growing South African market, with its strong demand for cyber threat intelligence solutions," said Joost van Hest SVP Sales & Solutions at EclecticIQ. "With their longstanding experience, competence and local network Pink Elephant was an obvious choice for us when we decided to enter into this region. We look forward to establishing ourselves as Cyber Threat Intelligence market leader in South Africa thanks to this partnership."

Pink Elephant has more than 40 years of experience and is a known thought leader in the IT industry. The company will offer Sales, Consulting, Training and Implementation on behalf of EclecticIQ to South African and African customers.

"This partnership with EclecticIQ builds on our existing security offering in the secure remote access and privileged access management space with global award-winning threat identification toolsets," said Neil Petford Regional Director at Pink Elephant. "As companies are becoming increasingly more digital, data and cyber security forms an integral role in their wider IT Management strategies and by expanding on our existing IT security offerings, we are able to provide a holistic solution for our customers across not just technology but advisory and education too."

In a first joint effort, both companies will present these products at the IT Web Security Summit in Johannesburg on May 22-23, of which Pink Elephant will also be a sponsor.

About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ helps organizations turn cyber threat intelligence into business value with a suite of products built for cyber security professionals in threat intelligence, threat hunting, SOC, and Incident Response roles.

EclecticIQ Platform is the analyst-centric threat intelligence platform based on STIX/TAXII that meets the full spectrum of intelligence needs.



EclecticIQ Fusion Center enables the acquisition of thematic bundles of cyber threat intelligence from leading suppliers with a single contract.

EclecticIQ is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.



Learn more: www.eclecticiq.com/.



About Pink Elephant



Pink Elephant is a global knowledge company that enables customers to practically deploy and automate international IT management best practice.



For over a decade, the company has established itself as a thought leader in the South African IT industry by translating knowledge into measurable results.



Pink Elephant offers comprehensive solutions through its' Integrated Service Management, Managed IT Support, Project Management and Governance and Security offerings.



The Pink Elephant South African branch operates from Johannesburg, South Africa.



Learn more: www.pinkelephant.co.za

