EclecticIQ Recognized in Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions

AMSTERDAM, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EclecticIQ, which empowers cyber defenses with threat intelligence, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's June 2019 Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions. The report states, "SOAR solutions are gaining visibility and real-world use driven by early adoption to improve security operations centers. Security and risk management leaders should start to evaluate how these solutions can support and optimize their broader security operations capabilities."



According to Gartner, "The SOAR technology market aims to converge security orchestration and automation (SOA), security incident response (SIR) and threat intelligence platform (TIP) capabilities into single solutions." The report goes on to state that "SOAR selection in 2019 and beyond is being driven by use cases such as SOC optimization; Threat monitoring and response; Threat investigation and response; [and] Threat intelligence management." Further, the report states, "SOAR helps improve the signal-to-noise ratio by automating the repeatable, mundane aspects of incident investigation. This creates a positive situation where analysts can spend more time investigating and responding to an event instead of spending most of their time collecting all the data required to perform the investigation."



"As intelligence-led security strategies are adopted, we feel that solutions like EclecticIQ Platform facilitate analyst enablement, automation and integration required for detection, prevention and response," said Joep Gommers, CEO and co-founder at EclecticIQ. "We are especially pleased about our recognition as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for SOAR, as we believe we prioritize collaboration and analyst enablement as one of our main areas of focus, and as we transition from information exchange to active collaboration."



Gartner expects, "by year-end 2022, 30% of organizations with a security team larger than five people will leverage SOAR tools in their security operations, up from less than 5% today." It further states, "the SOAR market is still an emerging market, and it is forecast to grow up to $550 million in the five-year (2018-2023) time frame."



Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions, Claudio Neiva, Craig Lawson, Toby Bussa, Gorka Sadowski, 27 June 2019.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ enables intelligence-powered cyber security for government organizations and commercial enterprises. We develop analyst-centric products and services that align our clients' cyber security focus with their threat reality. The result is intelligence-led security, improved detection and prevention, and cost-efficient security investments.

Our solutions are built specifically for analysts across all intelligence-led security practices such as threat investigation and threat hunting, as well as incident response efforts. And we tightly integrate our solutions with our customers' IT security controls and systems.



EclecticIQ operates globally with offices in Europe, the United Kingdom and North America, and via certified value-adding partners.

Learn more at www.eclecticiq.com

